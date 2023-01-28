Read full article on original website
Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance
(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids
Minneapolis woman sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug offense in stolen truck
A Minneapolis woman, Katrina Fay Wise, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses discovered during a traffic stop when she was in a stolen vehicle. According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft of gas at a Walnut Grove gas station by a person driving a U-Haul pickup truck. A deputy noted the vehicle on Highway 14, near Knox Ave., and pulled it over.
Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one
Six People Arrested in Meth Bust
(KNSI) — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says it arrested six people Monday connected to drug trafficking. Agents executed three search warrants in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties related to the trafficking of methamphetamine around the area. During the search, police say they found over a half pound of meth, three guns and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Police: Boy run over by school bus driver in Brooklyn Park recovering from 'severe internal injuries'
A 6-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries after the driver of a school bus ran him over in Brooklyn Park last week is expected to survive, according to police. Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust said the boy sustained several severe internal injuries, including multiple fractures in his pelvis. The...
Willmar arson suspect has court date Monday
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar January 15th. Bail for 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is set at $75,000. Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and a review hearing takes place Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Coon Rapids Man Facing Illegal Firearms Charge
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Coon Rapids felon is facing charges for having a firearm in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Lewis Byrd III has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in December 2022, officers with...
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Jan. 31, 2023, Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to three separate locations and calls for service that involved juveniles as the patient(s). All victims were reported to have used/been exposed to a substance that caused the patients to exhibit signs consistent with an opioid...
GRAMENTZ PLEADS GUILTY TO THREE COUNTS
Former New Ulm Police investigator Eric Gramentz pled guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Brown County District Court during a hearing Monday. Gramentz pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Gramentz was held in the Brown County jail on $500,000 unconditional bail, $300,000 with conditions or $40,000 cash. He had been held in the Waseca County jail during the initial investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest. Scott County Prosecutor Ron Hocevar has been asked to act as a special prosecutor in the case and has agreed. Sentencing will be arranged later.
Hearing for Spicer rape suspect cancelled
(Willmar MN-) A hearing scheduled for Monday for a Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk has been cancelled. No future court date has been set yet for 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough who is currently free on bail. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport. Bail for Kimbrough was set at $500,000...he posted a bond and was released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.
17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries...
Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 2 – 8, 2023
Philip Andrew Madson, Springfield: petty misdemeanor drivers licenses – instruction permit violations, persons 18 years or older, fees and fines $135. Joan Rae Pendleton, Morton: 1) misdemeanor traffic – drivers licenses – driving after suspension, local confinement 90 days. 2) misdemeanor traffic – drivers licenses – driving after suspension, local confinement 90 days. 3) petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited, local confinement 90 days. 4) misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, local confinement 90 days.
Redwood Falls man sentenced for receiving stolen property after making deal by text message
A Redwood Falls man, Larry Russell Halvorson Jr., age 37, was sentenced in Redwood County Court after being found guilty of receiving stolen property. According to court documents, on July 13, 2020, a Redwood Falls Police investigator listened in on an interview at the Redwood County jail with a suspect who claimed a third party had stolen a children’s four-wheeler valued at $1,300 in Brown County, and sold it to Halvorson.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue. According to Public Safety, Pooley believed...
