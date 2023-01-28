Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
Channel 3000
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit was shut down for hours after a crash that involved up to 50 vehicles.
Channel 3000
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
Driver describes being stuck in traffic for over 5 hours after more than 50 cars crash on I-90
One of the drivers who was stuck in an interstate pileup near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line described his ordeal.
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
Channel 3000
Driver arrested following chase through portion of Columbia County, Portage police say
PORTAGE, Wis. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after police in Portage said he fled a traffic stop in the city and led law enforcement on a chase through part of Columbia County Monday afternoon. In a news release, the Portage Police Department said an officer stopped the 18-year-old on...
WIFR
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jericho Porter was the front seat passenger of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 when the car collided with a school bus in a work zone. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
fortatkinsononline.com
Shots fired in Aztalan and Jefferson; no injuries; incidents believed targeted, officials say
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson Police Department each responded to a report of shots fired at two locations, according to information released by the two agencies Tuesday. The first incident occurred in the town of Azatalan on Monday at approximately 8:06 p.m., according to Jefferson County...
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford. First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within […]
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
WIFR
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
Channel 3000
Madison police investigating after man with stab wound dropped off at hospital
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound last week. Officers were called to the hospital just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as...
Police arrest suspect in Rockford fatal Christmas Day hit and run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old who was not licensed to drive has been charged with killing a Rockford woman in a Christmas Day hit-and-run. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff, officers found Lisa Judson, 48, lying dead in the roadway in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue around 6:00 a..m. Police said investigators have […]
At least 21 people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Wisconsin State Patrol said 85 vehicles appeared to have been involved and 21 people were taken to area hospitals to...
