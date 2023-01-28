ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
MCFARLAND, WI
Channel 3000

Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash

MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jericho Porter was the front seat passenger of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 when the car collided with a school bus in a work zone. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
PECATONICA, IL
Channel 3000

Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford. First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit

Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI

