Comments / 87

Blake Mickelson
4d ago

they are a privately owned team. who makes millions and millions of dollars every year. why are we having to pay for their stadium. does that mean Walz can pay off my house and all I have to tell him is thank you?

Steve Dennison
4d ago

Waltz would love that for the simple fact he could steal the lottery money and waste it on another useless government project. VOTE NO......

Darryl Lick
4d ago

Our state should have never used tax money to pay for it in the first place. The liberal politicians made the poor and poc pay for it by raising taxes on tobacco products. And the corrupt, hypocritical liberals say they care for the poor and underrepresented, but still raised taxes on smokes to build this building. Who are the biggest buyers of cigarettes? You guessed it, the poor and and people of color. Bravo liberal minnesota, bravo.

Related
willmarradio.com

Walz signs abortion rights protection bill into law

(St. Paul, MN) -- The right to an abortion is now guaranteed in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz signed a bill today Tuesday supports existing abortion protections in the state and guarantees access to other reproductive healthcare options, including birth control. It also bans local governments from passing any legislation to infringe on these rights. This makes Minnesota one of the first states to pass new abortion protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota state senator pushes $1.7B paid family and medical leave bill

(Fargo, ND) -- Democrats in Minnesota are expressing confidence they'll pass a paid family leave and medical leave bill this year. "It has to be for the family leave, bonding with a brand new child, then for the medical leave, a significant medical occurrence in your life," said Minnesota State Senator Alice Mann.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law

With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive health care for all residents in Minnesota law. Full stop. No exceptions. “The message that we’re sending Minnesota today is very clear. Your rights are protected in the state. You have the right to make your own decisions about […] The post Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Dr. Scott Jensen says state is trying to take away his doctor's license

(St. Paul, MN) -- A former candidate for Minnesota governor says he is being investigated by the state attorney general's office. Dr. Scott Jensen says Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are trying to take away his medical license. Dr. Jensen says this is the fifth time he's been investigated and that the actions are politically motivated. He has challenged the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health on topics related to COVID-19.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Appeals court upholds MN ‘Clean Car Rule’ tied to CA

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations. A three-judge panel today (Mon) rejected the arguments of Minnesota’s auto dealers, who argued that state pollution regulators exceeded their authority and unconstitutionally delegated their rulemaking authority to California.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker says DFL "drunk with power"

(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Miller predicts chemical abortions will be available in Minnesota schools

(Prinsburg MN-) Former state representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg says it's "a dark day in Minnesota" after Governor Tim Walz signed a law making unlimited, unrestricted abortion legal in Minnesota. Miller is now Executive Director of PLAM Action, an off-shoot of Pro-Life Action Ministries and had been working to prevent passage of the so called Pro Act abortion protection law...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bill that would restore right to vote for Minnesotans on probation, parole nears House vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill ready for a vote in the Minnesota House would restore voting rights for thousands of Minnesotans with felony convictions currently barred from the ballot box until their sentence is complete.The state's current policy allows people to vote after they complete time for probation, parole or supervised release. The proposal, which advanced out of the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, would allow Minnesotans to vote when they leave prison.For supporters of the measure, the issue is simple: If Minnesotans are now longer incarcerated and live and work in communities across the state, they...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

DNR seeks hike in fishing licenses, boat registrations and park passes

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of the projected budget surplus to put toward infrastructure. Governor Walz says he's including about 110-million in this year's budget for , but officials say more is needed to protect the state's wildlife.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers

Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN lawmakers to hear proposal to redesign state flag over "racist undertones"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

