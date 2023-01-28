ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141epN_0kUVkcGI00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday.

Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.”

A 22-year-old woman ran out with a gunshot wound to her upper arm. Officers took her to safety and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Another victim, a 22-year-old man, was found inside the building with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was also transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

While officers were on the scene, another 22-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot.

An investigation by police revealed a woman was involved in a physical altercation inside with several other women. She allegedly brandished a gun and fired several rounds.

Police said at this point, they believe none of the injured people were involved in the altercation but were bystanders.

A female suspect ran away but was found about a block from the club, according to police.

“In the summertime and July and August, the peak times of Old Town, it could have been a lot worse. And I definitely do know at times there were a lot more people in that club, so we’re fortunate they weren’t at capacity,” WPD Sgt. Christopher Mains said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 7

Ashley Stewart
4d ago

Can we go one day without someone getting shot, good lord. Get a life people and let people live theirs.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. The WPD is still investigating what caused the crash. What they have said so far is that Harris […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Passenger dies after suspect crashes during chase in Wichita, sheriff's office says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Wichita man who allegedly fled from deputies and crashed a car, killing his passenger. Sedgwick County Jail records show Harry Rediker was booked Saturday night for first-degree murder in commission of a felony, flee and elude, interference with law enforcement and a parole violation. He was held on $250,000 bond Monday morning.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

33K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy