ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins extended their win streak against the Chicago Wolves to three with a 5-3 victory on Sunday at Allstate Arena. Elmer Soderblom (2-1–3) and Simon Edvinsson (1-1–2) starred in the win, with one of the two Swedes either providing a goal or an assist on all five scores by Grand Rapids. Edvinsson has recorded a point in his last three games and has five in as many contests, while Soderblom’s points were his first in a Griffin uniform. Jakub Vrana (1-1–2), Austin Czarnik (0-2–2) and Joel L’Esperance (1-1–2) also pitched in two-point outings.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO