CBS Sports
College football recruiting rankings: Alabama locks up No. 1 class on National Signing Day 2023
For the third time in six years, the annual college football recruiting crown has been won by the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Nick Saban completed his sterling class Wednesday on the traditional National Signing Day, clinching the top spot on the 247Sports team rankings for the Crimson Tide with a class totaling 327.68 points.
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for Pete Golding
Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now former Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding after taking the same position with division rival Ole Miss. Golding had his share of critics, but he was one of the best recruiters on head coach Nick Saban’s staff. The Crimson Tide finished ninth...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Miami negatively recruits against Alabama for 5-Star QB
A video of a Miami football staff member taking shots at Alabama while they hosted five-star quarterback and Alabama commit, Julian Sayin, for a visit has surfaced. In the video the Miami staffer discusses the advantages of playing in Miami, compared to playing in Tuscaloosa at UA. “Who doesn’t want...
Alabama Linebacker Withdraws From Senior Bowl
The Reese's Senior Bowl practice is underway this week in Mobile, AL., as the draft-eligible seniors gather to impress college scouts. One of Alabama's participants, linebacker Henry To'o To'o has withdrawn from the week of drills with an undisclosed injury according to BamaOnline's Charlie Potter. To'o To'o has been projected...
tdalabamamag.com
2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
Anniston, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston. The Gaylesville High School basketball team will have a game with Wellborn High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Jacksonville Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
New movie being shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday. Film producer Ken Carpenter says the movie, called “The Shift,” is a sci-fi movie about a man’s journey through the multiverse. Carpenter says 150 to 200 people are currently working on the film. Production for the […]
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
tmpresale.com
Straight Jokes No Chasers event in Birmingham, AL May 13th, 2023 – presale password
The Straight Jokes No Chaser pre-sale passcode has finally been published. Anyone with this presale information will have the chance to order presale tickets before the general public!!!. You might not get another chance to see Straight Jokes No Chaser’s event in Birmingham so be sure that you use this...
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Bham Now
Upscale bowling and entertainment center hopes to locate at former Hoover Whole Foods
Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open Alabama’s first 810 Billiards & Bowling—a Myrtle Beach based entertainment restaurant concept—at the former Whole Foods location in Hoover. No stranger to the entertainment business, Samji and his partners opened the Altitude trampoline park in...
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived to an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
fox5atlanta.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. "I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
Decomposing human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after decomposing human remains were found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at approximately 11:26 a.m. Police were notified and the remains […]
