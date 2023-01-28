Read full article on original website
Fundraiser Started For Duluth Family Who Lost Home + Family Dog In Weekend Fire
Tragedy struck a Duluth family last weekend when a fire engulfed their two-story home during the early morning hours on Sunday, January 29. According to our media partners at WDIO-TV, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:43 am. At that time there were two family members, of a family of three, and several pets inside the house.
fox9.com
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck
DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish. The Haulin’ Hotdish Food...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
northernnewsnow.com
51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a large police presence at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Duluth Police Department. At approximately 8:30 A.M., police responded to the airport after a report was made about a man having a mental health issue making threats to shoot.
WDIO-TV
Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood
On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
McDonald’s Testing New Strawless Lid In Duluth + Superior Area
The next time you visit a McDonald's in the Twin Ports area you'll notice something different with the lid on your beverage. Gone is the lid we've grown accustomed to, with a hole to insert your straw. In select markets across the United States, McDonald's is experimenting with a strawless...
WDIO-TV
Mom and 2 daughters lose their dog in Lincoln Park house fire
Sunday, The Duluth Fire Department was sent to respond to a fire in a two-story home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at 6:46am. According to fire crews there were two family members, of a family of three, and several pets in the house at the time of the fire. When...
northernnewsnow.com
Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is finally here. On Sunday morning, dozens of mushing teams and hundreds of dogs gathered at Billy’s Bar just north of Duluth for the biggest sled dog race in the lower 48. While the energy was...
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
979weve.com
County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
FOX 21 Online
Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers
DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day
Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on. That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street. The staff is creating all types...
WDIO-TV
Mason is still moving forward with a new focus on his future
It’s now been two years since the ski accident that changed his life. But Mason Branstrator has a new outlook on his recovery and mobility. The Duluth East grad recently posted a video on YouTube called “My Truth About Walking After Spinal Cord Injury.”. To watch the full...
