Duluth, MN

fox9.com

Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish. The Haulin’ Hotdish Food...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood

On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Mom and 2 daughters lose their dog in Lincoln Park house fire

Sunday, The Duluth Fire Department was sent to respond to a fire in a two-story home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at 6:46am. According to fire crews there were two family members, of a family of three, and several pets in the house at the time of the fire. When...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is finally here. On Sunday morning, dozens of mushing teams and hundreds of dogs gathered at Billy’s Bar just north of Duluth for the biggest sled dog race in the lower 48. While the energy was...
DULUTH, MN
979weve.com

County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers

DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day

Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on. That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street. The staff is creating all types...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Mason is still moving forward with a new focus on his future

It’s now been two years since the ski accident that changed his life. But Mason Branstrator has a new outlook on his recovery and mobility. The Duluth East grad recently posted a video on YouTube called “My Truth About Walking After Spinal Cord Injury.”. To watch the full...
DULUTH, MN
