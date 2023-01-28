The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for a Shooting that occurred on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, officers responded for shots being fired at the LA Fitness located on 1111 Marcus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center. Officers entered the location and one shell casing was discovered inside the basketball court. No injuries were reported at scene.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO