Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
CBS Sports
St. John's vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The St. John's Red Storm are 4-12 against the Seton Hall Pirates since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. St. John's and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
walterborolive.com
Walterboro Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot
On Saturday, Jan 21the Walterboro Elks Lodge # 1988 held their Annual Hoop Shoot Free-throw Completion at the Colleton County Rec Center. There was a good turnout of kids competing in the 2022-2023 “Hoop Shoot.”. The first-place winners were:. Boys aged 8-9 division: Javion Stephens, Boys aged 10-11division: Tyler...
Hempstead reverend encourages civic action in wake of Tyre Nichols's death
In light of Nichols’s violent death, he encouraged congregants to make their voices heard and push for a change in laws.
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
tourcounsel.com
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
LI Street Named For KKK Leader Renamed After Student Push: 'History Finally Set Right'
Persistence has finally paid off for a group of high school students who called for the renaming of a Long Island street named after a controversial figure.Dozens of community members gathered in Hempstead in the village of Malverne on Thursday, Jan. 26, to watch as officials unveiled the new Acorn…
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
Don't Miss This in NYC: The price of snow removal in NYC, fun facts about the Bronx, real estate shell games in Harlem
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner
Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn
The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
longisland.com
Queens Man Arrested in Connection with 2022 Shooting at New Hyde Park LA Fitness
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for a Shooting that occurred on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, officers responded for shots being fired at the LA Fitness located on 1111 Marcus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center. Officers entered the location and one shell casing was discovered inside the basketball court. No injuries were reported at scene.
fox5ny.com
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols's death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. They said institutional change needs to happen with policing nationwide and on the Island.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Police: Hicksville man arrested for 'menacing' 4 men with weapon in Bethpage
Police say Kyle Gritser was waving the weapon from his car and "menaced" four men in another vehicle.
Hello, Halloumi! Pistachio 2 Opens
Rahaf Sayet took two slices of blended whole wheat and sourdough bread from Whole G Bakery, layered on Cyprus-made cheese, and placed the sandwich in a panini press — crafting a local-foreign fusion meal that’s selling fast at a new Chapel Street Middle Eastern eatery. Sayet put together...
police1.com
N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer
WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
News 12
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn. In the first incident, two people held up a bodega at gunpoint on Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in Bed-Stuy. The suspects fled with $300. No one was injured.
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Comments / 0