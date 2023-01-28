ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

walterborolive.com

Walterboro Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot

On Saturday, Jan 21the Walterboro Elks Lodge # 1988 held their Annual Hoop Shoot Free-throw Completion at the Colleton County Rec Center. There was a good turnout of kids competing in the 2022-2023 “Hoop Shoot.”. The first-place winners were:. Boys aged 8-9 division: Javion Stephens, Boys aged 10-11division: Tyler...
WALTERBORO, SC
96.9 WOUR

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York

Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
MANHASSET, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner

Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
GLEN COVE, NY
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn

The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Queens Man Arrested in Connection with 2022 Shooting at New Hyde Park LA Fitness

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for a Shooting that occurred on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, officers responded for shots being fired at the LA Fitness located on 1111 Marcus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center. Officers entered the location and one shell casing was discovered inside the basketball court. No injuries were reported at scene.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Haven Independent

Hello, Halloumi! Pistachio 2 Opens

Rahaf Sayet took two slices of blended whole wheat and sourdough bread from Whole G Bakery, layered on Cyprus-made cheese, and placed the sandwich in a panini press — crafting a local-foreign fusion meal that’s selling fast at a new Chapel Street Middle Eastern eatery. Sayet put together...
NEW HAVEN, CT
police1.com

N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
WADING RIVER, NY

