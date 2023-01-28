Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Not even a busted finger on his shooting hand has slowed down Jaylen Forbes
Tulane star Jaylen Forbes busted the middle finger on his shooting hand wide open last Wednesday in pregame warm-ups at Wichita State and had to head to the locker room to assess the injury. After scoring only two first-half points, Forbes exploded for 23 the rest of the way in...
NOLA.com
January was a terrible month for the Pelicans, who took a tumble down the West standings
When January started, the New Orleans Pelicans were ½ a game behind the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference. When the month ended, 9½ games separated the two teams. Tuesday, New Orleans and Denver met for the third time this season. The Pelicans got roasted...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Golf.com
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NOLA.com
The three main tasks facing Sean Payton as the new Denver Broncos head coach
It's rare when a newly-hired head coach walks into an ideal situation, but Sean Payton should be in position to compete for a postseason bid fairly quickly with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos hired Payton on Tuesday, compensating the New Orleans Saints with their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024...
Comments / 0