Current Records: Florida State 7-15; NC State 17-5 The NC State Wolfpack have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida State Seminoles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 25 of 2018. NC State and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO