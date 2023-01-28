Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Related
CBS Sports
St. John's vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The St. John's Red Storm are 4-12 against the Seton Hall Pirates since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. St. John's and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
cbs17
NCCU women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams dies Monday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams died Monday, the college announced. Williams, who helped coach the Eagles to a CIAA championship in 2006-07, and was a former graduate (1973) of the university, was 71. NCCU did not give a cause...
Kevin Higgins Moving to Off-Field Role on Wake Forest’s Football Staff
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – After a combined 46 years coaching in high school, college and the NFL, including the last nine seasons as the Demon Deacons Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers, Kevin Higgins will assume a new off-field leadership role on Dave Clawson's staff. Higgins, who will utilize his previous head...
Winston-Salem State moves double-header to Wake Forest
Winston-Salem State will travel across town to Wake Forest's Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum to take on Livingstone College. The post Winston-Salem State moves double-header to Wake Forest appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WBTV
Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus. Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College,...
Greensboro ranked as nation’s best place to start an Airbnb. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may have rented a home or part of one for a vacation stay through an agency such as Airbnb or VRBO. It’s becoming increasingly popular, especially for families, with millions of rentals worldwide every day. What you may not know is that the hottest of the largest markets in the […]
WXII 12
Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including two restaurants in North Carolina.
What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?
(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
iheart.com
1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific
One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
4 dead, several hurt in weekend shootings across North Carolina’s Triad region
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after multiple weekend shootings across North Carolina’s Triad region, authorities said. The shootings happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem So far this year, authorities said there have been eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five in […]
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Comments / 0