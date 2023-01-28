ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

cbs17

NCCU women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams dies Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams died Monday, the college announced. Williams, who helped coach the Eagles to a CIAA championship in 2006-07, and was a former graduate (1973) of the university, was 71. NCCU did not give a cause...
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus. Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College,...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?

(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
iheart.com

1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific

One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

4 dead, several hurt in weekend shootings across North Carolina’s Triad region

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after multiple weekend shootings across North Carolina’s Triad region, authorities said. The shootings happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem So far this year, authorities said there have been eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina

Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

