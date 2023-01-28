ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

CBS Sports

Marquette vs. Villanova: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Villanova Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #14 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. Villanova and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
