The Villanova Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #14 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. Villanova and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO