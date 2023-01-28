ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6. Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23

A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Photos: 50 years of McKale Center at the University of Arizona

McKale Memorial Center on the University of Arizona campus is the home of Arizona Wildcats basketball, gymnastics and volleyball. Construction began in 1971. Bear Down Gym, built in 1928, was not suited to handle the crowds and the needs of modern athletics as the basketball program became more prominent. Named...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
southernarizonaguide.com

Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review

We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out

PHOENIX — The latest winter storm is slowly moving out, making way for clearing skies and warmer temperatures across Arizona. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the mid 40s before steadily climbing into the mid 60s. Then, a big warming trend is on tap beginning Friday as highs...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy