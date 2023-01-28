Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
In the spirit of Dick Tomey, Arizona again has embraced its Polynesian roots
In many ways, the Polynesian moʻomeheu, or culture, has been the backbone of the Arizona Wildcats football program going back to the start of the Dick Tomey era well over 30 years ago. Tomey, an icon in Hawaii since his days as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, used...
Huskies Offer Hotly Pursued Arizona Running Back
The Phoenix rusher has 22 offers now and counting.
CBS Sports
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6. Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed...
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
azdesertswarm.com
UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23
A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis included in late-season John Wooden watch list
Arizona Wildcats big man Azuolas Tubelis was included in the late-season John R. Wooden Award watch list announced Monday. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the Arizona junior forward and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. are the only Pac-12 members to make the 20-person list. Tubelis is...
Eastern Progress
Photos: 50 years of McKale Center at the University of Arizona
McKale Memorial Center on the University of Arizona campus is the home of Arizona Wildcats basketball, gymnastics and volleyball. Construction began in 1971. Bear Down Gym, built in 1928, was not suited to handle the crowds and the needs of modern athletics as the basketball program became more prominent. Named...
Tucson, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 11 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Pueblo High School basketball team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 30, 2023, 18:00:00. The Cienega High School basketball team will have a game with Cholla High School on January 30, 2023, 18:00:00.
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
AZFamily
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!. On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca...
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
The Old West And Hollywood Are Doing Just Fine In Arizona
If you are a fan of westerns, you've probably already seen this place a zillion times. I love westerns ... biker movies, horror, comedy and music documentaries round out my top 5 ... and I've seen hundreds, if not thousands. Westerns are practically what todays movie industry was built on.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
southernarizonaguide.com
Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review
We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out
PHOENIX — The latest winter storm is slowly moving out, making way for clearing skies and warmer temperatures across Arizona. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the mid 40s before steadily climbing into the mid 60s. Then, a big warming trend is on tap beginning Friday as highs...
