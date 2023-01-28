ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park

Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF spring football game returns to campus

January 31, 2023 - For the first time since 2019, the University of South Florida will host its spring football game at Corbett Stadium on the Tampa campus. The game takes place under the soccer venue’s lights Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The free event will provide fans with their first opportunity to see new head coach Alex Golesh lead the team.
TAMPA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg to Open Residential Hospitality Property in St. Petersburg, Florida in Spring 2023

Mint House announced today the impending opening of Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida in Spring 2023. The newly constructed residential hospitality property – fully operated by Mint House – will offer 100 apartment-style hospitality units in the thriving EDGE district downtown. The transaction marks the third Florida location for the hospitality brand (which is currently operating two locations in Miami) and the first on the gulf coast.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Justin Thames joins TECO

He was hired as Director of State Government Relations. Justin Thames is joining TECO’s government relations team as Director of State Government Relations, effective Feb. 10. In his new role, Thames will be responsible for cultivating and managing government relationships at the state level, identifying state government issues that...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays to lead redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Gas Plant site

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has selected the Tampa Bay Rays and Hines team to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field/Gas Plant site – which will be the most impactful catalytic project to occur in the city. Welch made the announcement Monday in front of City Hall to a sea...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

PSTA seeks artist for bus wrap commemorating Juneteenth

January 31, 2023 - For the second year in a row, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is hosting a month-long contest to design a bus wrap that encapsulates Juneteenth. Entries must be received via email to marketing@psta.net no later than Feb. 28. The entry form and complete list of guidelines can be found here. The winning artist will also receive a $1,000 dollar prize.
stpetecatalyst.com

Local program saves infant lives, expands throughout Florida

According to the Department of Health, on average, a healthy baby in Pinellas County suffocated and died from sleeping unsafely every month until 2018; a local campaign has since reduced those deaths by 50%. In 2018, the Pinellas Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB) launched Sleep Baby Safely, a data-driven campaign that...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit

Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex

The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy