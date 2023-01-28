Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
‘Prepared to negotiate’: Hillsborough unfazed after St. Pete chooses Rays redevelopment plans for Tropicana
TAMPA, Fla. - Negotiators trying to bring a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays to Hillsborough County say they are unfazed by Monday's announcement that St. Petersburg chose the team's proposed plan for redeveloping the Tropicana Field location. "Their attendance would be much higher, and the revenue generated would be...
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment
The Rays unveiled plans for a new ballpark that will be built near the current one as well as plans for a massive redevelopment project that includes affordable housing, office space and retail.
Tampa International Airport adds new nonstop routes to popular destinations
If you're looking for new travel destinations without the worry of a layover, Tampa International Airport has added two new nonstop routes.
thatssotampa.com
The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park
Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF spring football game returns to campus
January 31, 2023 - For the first time since 2019, the University of South Florida will host its spring football game at Corbett Stadium on the Tampa campus. The game takes place under the soccer venue’s lights Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The free event will provide fans with their first opportunity to see new head coach Alex Golesh lead the team.
Retired St. Pete man starts own tour company
Bob Marcus has worked a lot of unique jobs during his time in Tampa Bay, but he didn't find his true calling until he retired and started Bay Area Info Tours.
hotelnewsresource.com
Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg to Open Residential Hospitality Property in St. Petersburg, Florida in Spring 2023
Mint House announced today the impending opening of Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida in Spring 2023. The newly constructed residential hospitality property – fully operated by Mint House – will offer 100 apartment-style hospitality units in the thriving EDGE district downtown. The transaction marks the third Florida location for the hospitality brand (which is currently operating two locations in Miami) and the first on the gulf coast.
Tampa among most expensive drinking cities in US, study says
If you'll planning a night out, you'll have to factor in the cost of drinks, food and sometimes even an Uber or Lyft. If you want to go out in Tampa, expect these things to be even more pricey.
Feeding Tampa Bay's new facility will offer more services to local families
President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay Thomas Mantz said the building will be more of a community center rather than a food bank.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Justin Thames joins TECO
He was hired as Director of State Government Relations. Justin Thames is joining TECO’s government relations team as Director of State Government Relations, effective Feb. 10. In his new role, Thames will be responsible for cultivating and managing government relationships at the state level, identifying state government issues that...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays to lead redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Gas Plant site
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has selected the Tampa Bay Rays and Hines team to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field/Gas Plant site – which will be the most impactful catalytic project to occur in the city. Welch made the announcement Monday in front of City Hall to a sea...
stpetecatalyst.com
PSTA seeks artist for bus wrap commemorating Juneteenth
January 31, 2023 - For the second year in a row, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is hosting a month-long contest to design a bus wrap that encapsulates Juneteenth. Entries must be received via email to marketing@psta.net no later than Feb. 28. The entry form and complete list of guidelines can be found here. The winning artist will also receive a $1,000 dollar prize.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local program saves infant lives, expands throughout Florida
According to the Department of Health, on average, a healthy baby in Pinellas County suffocated and died from sleeping unsafely every month until 2018; a local campaign has since reduced those deaths by 50%. In 2018, the Pinellas Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB) launched Sleep Baby Safely, a data-driven campaign that...
St. Petersburg, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in St. Petersburg. The Canterbury School soccer team will have a game with Shorecrest Preparatory School on January 30, 2023, 11:00:00. The Gateway High School soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg Catholic High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
Community leaders call for more local control over development of St. Pete's Tropicana Field site
On Monday, Mayor Ken Welch selected the Hines-Rays proposal for the old Gas Plant site.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
Hillsborough students dress up like 100-year-olds to celebrate 100 days of school
Hillsborough County students celebrated 100 days of school Monday by dressing up like they were 100 years old.
businessobserverfl.com
Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex
The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
Comments / 0