ng-sportingnews.com
Nick Kyrgios' prediction comes true as Novak Djokovic produces 'monster' Australian Open display
Nick Kyrgios told everyone over 12 months ago that the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic was only going to make him better on the court. Fast-forward to this year's Australian Open and that prediction came to fruition, with Djokovic claiming his 22nd grand slam title in brutal fashion, downing Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final.
ng-sportingnews.com
Australian Open 2023 ratings takes a plummet but a new record is made
The Australian Open 2023 ratings are in and organisers are met with mixed emotions about how the tournament went. Following a record-breaking fortnight in 2022, where a total of 12.5 million people tuned into the opening Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, this year's edition failed to live up to the expectation.
ng-sportingnews.com
Novak Djokovic at US Open: Vaccine change boost for world No.1
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at US Open 2023 after president Joe Biden's administration altered the country's laws in regards to COVID-19 vaccination. The world No.1 was unable to play at last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open because he wasn't vaccinated against the virus.
ng-sportingnews.com
Alexander Zverev faces no action after abuse claims investigation
Alexander Zverev will face no disciplinary action from the ATP after an independent investigation found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate claims of domestic abuse. The former world No. 2 was accused of physical and emotional abuse by former girlfriend Olga Sharypova in October 2021. Sharypova claimed the now-25-year-old grabbed...
