Just two weeks after a memorable contest that saw Kansas State beat in-state for Kansas 83-82 in overtime, the Big 12 rivals are set to meet again as the No. 8 Jayhawks host the No. 7 Wildcats on Tuesday night in a top-10 showdown. Knocking off KU at home was one thing, but beating the Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) twice would be a historic achievement for K-State (18-3, 6-2) in the first season under coach Jerome Tang.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO