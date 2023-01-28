Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County library exhibit highlights Jewish history in AtlantaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2020. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols' death graduated from West Virginia State University in 2013, according to online school records.
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
wchsnetwork.com
Restaurant Week kicks off in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers of Charleston’s Restaurant Week say the event that returns this week to the Capital City has had a lot of success over the years. Dickenson Gould, president of Buzz Foods, said the event started out at the end of Jan. 2014 as a way to help restaurants impacted by the water crisis get back on their feet.
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Home destroyed by fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1 P.M. Jan. 30, 2023) – Officials say a house is a total loss after a fire broke out at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston this morning. Neighbors tell WOWK 13 News that no one was home at the time of the fire, but that it was occupied by a family. Officials […]
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
lootpress.com
St. Francis Emergency Department closes; moves services to Thomas Memorial Hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023, as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital. Emergency and critical care services currently offered at Saint Francis Hospital will transfer to Thomas Memorial Hospital (Thomas).
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
Charleston, West Virginia Police release video of officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has released the body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man earlier this month. The incident which happened on Jan. 11, 2023, was ruled self-defense by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, following a review of the police report and body […]
Williamson Daily News
State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
One lane of I-64 Westbound closed
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – One lane of I-64 Westbound is shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. Metro 911 tells 13 News the I-64 Westbound fast lane is closed near the Washington street overpass. Dispatch says a tractor-trailer struck the median around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
Man, woman arrested for alleged copper theft in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when […]
WSAZ
Ironton Police Chief says farewell to storied career
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, the city’s first female police chief, officially said farewell to a storied career in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony Tuesday. Having started working in 1978, just a week after high school, Wagner has had many accolades throughout her career....
sciotopost.com
Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck
On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
Woman taken to hospital after hitting downed tree in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after hitting a downed tree in the Loudendale area. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that a downed tree is blocking both sides of Cane Fork Rd. on the 2100 block. Officials with the Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department told 13 News crews […]
Comments / 0