Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2020. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO