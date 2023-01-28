ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2020. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Student found deceased on college campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Restaurant Week kicks off in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers of Charleston’s Restaurant Week say the event that returns this week to the Capital City has had a lot of success over the years. Dickenson Gould, president of Buzz Foods, said the event started out at the end of Jan. 2014 as a way to help restaurants impacted by the water crisis get back on their feet.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

St. Francis Emergency Department closes; moves services to Thomas Memorial Hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023, as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital. Emergency and critical care services currently offered at Saint Francis Hospital will transfer to Thomas Memorial Hospital (Thomas).
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

One lane of I-64 Westbound closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – One lane of I-64 Westbound is shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. Metro 911 tells 13 News the I-64 Westbound fast lane is closed near the Washington street overpass. Dispatch says a tractor-trailer struck the median around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man, woman arrested for alleged copper theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Ironton Police Chief says farewell to storied career

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, the city’s first female police chief, officially said farewell to a storied career in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony Tuesday. Having started working in 1978, just a week after high school, Wagner has had many accolades throughout her career....
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck

On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOWK 13 News

1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
NITRO, WV

