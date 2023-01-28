ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition

HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Hikers trigger large Logan avalanche prompting Avalanche Warning

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An Avalanche Warning was issued in Logan for Sunday after authorities said hikers triggered a large slab avalanche on Saturday. Representatives of the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan reported that a group of hikers traveling through a remote area triggered a vast avalanche of wind-drifted snow across Highway 89 from the Bear Lake Overlook.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.

Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT

