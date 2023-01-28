Read full article on original website
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
KSLTV
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts
Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
ksl.com
Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition
HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
Gephardt Daily
‘Best AC/DC cover band’ Hell’s Bells with lead guitarist Adrian Conner to rock SLC Saturday night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — AC/DC may not have played Salt Lake City since April 2001, but this weekend Utahns can enjoy a performance by Hell’s Belles, a tribute band that was formed in 2000 in Seattle. Lead guitarist of the iconic rock...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
I-84 in Box Elder County reopens after winter storm closure; some Utah school openings delayed
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather conditions and crashes closed Interstate 84 for hours in both directions in Box Elder County between Howell and Tremonton on Sunday night. The road reopened at about 10:30 p.m. The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take it slowly during the Monday...
kjzz.com
Hikers trigger large Logan avalanche prompting Avalanche Warning
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An Avalanche Warning was issued in Logan for Sunday after authorities said hikers triggered a large slab avalanche on Saturday. Representatives of the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan reported that a group of hikers traveling through a remote area triggered a vast avalanche of wind-drifted snow across Highway 89 from the Bear Lake Overlook.
KSLTV
Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon. KSL meteorologist Matt...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
ABC 4
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
Utah swimming pools must follow a new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule. What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.
ksl.com
More than 700 US flights canceled as winter weather moves in, including delays in SLC
DALLAS — More than 700 U.S. flights have been canceled on Monday as winter weather bears down on a wide swath of the United States. As of 11:30 a.m., over 700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been canceled Monday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 2,300 flights were delayed.
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
