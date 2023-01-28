Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Murray State vs. Belmont: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at CFSB Center. The Racers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Murray State came out on top in a nail-biter against the...
CBS Sports
Marquette vs. Villanova: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Villanova Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #14 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. Villanova and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Day 2 of winter weather advisory, more ice potential
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an icy start to the day with a mix of sleet rain, and snow all over northern Kentucky. Now it’s southern Kentucky’s turn. A light scattered mix of rain, sleet, and snow will once again bring some potential icing into Wednesday morning.
Tennessee School Closings: January 31, 2023
With winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies. The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.
WBKO
WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the hit television game show, Wheel of Fortune. Buddy Wren was born and raised in Oklahoma City but moved to Bowling Green to get...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’ Scratch-off ticket $1M winner
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A Kentucky man was only half-serious when a clerk scanned his $20 scratch-off ticket in a Kentucky Lottery promotion. But the $1 million he won was serious business. The clerk at a Speedway in Alexandria scanned the code at the bottom of Michael Allen’s Mega Millionaire...
Potential major ice event developing
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
wmky.org
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy. Forecasters said...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
fox56news.com
Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
wdrb.com
Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix
Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW
1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
Comments / 0