Bowling Green, KY

CBS Sports

Marquette vs. Villanova: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Villanova Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #14 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. Villanova and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies. The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the hit television game show, Wheel of Fortune. Buddy Wren was born and raised in Oklahoma City but moved to Bowling Green to get...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
wmky.org

Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky

A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy. Forecasters said...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix

Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW

1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
LOUISVILLE, KY

