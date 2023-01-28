ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ksl.com

How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn's life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he'd attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Idaho State president tells lawmakers proposed budget will leave school in deficit

BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
pullmanradio.com

Proposed Rock Pit In The City Of Pullman Near Military Hill Returns

A Pullman developer’s plan to operate a rock pit in the city is back. Steve Mader wants to operate the pit on his farmland North of the existing Military Hill neighborhood. The 7 to 10 acre pit would provide rock for a new housing development that he is building nearby. Mader says the locally sourced rock will prevent him from hauling rock to the construction site through the neighborhood. Rock crushing at the site is intended to be intermittent according to documents that Mader has filed with the City of Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy