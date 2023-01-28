Read full article on original website
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
U of I President asks lawmakers for help following the killing of four students, fields questions on school's DEI budget
On Friday, University of Idaho president Scott Green made an emotional plea to lawmakers for an additional million dollars to help the school recover costs responding to the murder of four students in November. In front of the Joint Finance Appropriation Committee, Green asked budget writers to approve Gov. Brad...
How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn's life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he'd attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin's family reflects on 'challenging time' as his siblings return to school
The mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin on Monday reflected on what she described as a "challenging time" sending two of her three triplets back to the University of Idaho after Ethan's Nov. 13 death. Chapin, 20, was one of four university students — including his girlfriend, 20-year-old Xana...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
Idaho State president tells lawmakers proposed budget will leave school in deficit
BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, bringing ‘Look Up’ tour to eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – World-renowned Evangelical minister Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, paid a visit to eastern Idaho Thursday morning to announce an event he’ll be a part of later this year. The Idaho Falls Look Up Tour is happening at the Mountain America Center in September. It...
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
Proposed Rock Pit In The City Of Pullman Near Military Hill Returns
A Pullman developer’s plan to operate a rock pit in the city is back. Steve Mader wants to operate the pit on his farmland North of the existing Military Hill neighborhood. The 7 to 10 acre pit would provide rock for a new housing development that he is building nearby. Mader says the locally sourced rock will prevent him from hauling rock to the construction site through the neighborhood. Rock crushing at the site is intended to be intermittent according to documents that Mader has filed with the City of Pullman.
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Here’s why some Pocatello residents are being asked to remove junipers
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and CR Fence LLC continue to make progress in removing junipers from the gullies in the Highland area. Junipers are being thinned to reduce the fire risk to nearby homes. A number of juniper trees...
