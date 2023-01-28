ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides

Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
HOUSTON, TX
wastetodaymagazine.com

Corpus Christi, Texas, OKs deal to sell methane from local landfill

During a Jan. 24 Corpus Christi, Texas, City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council approved an ordinance authorizing a 30-year ground lease, including two options to extend it for five years, with Corpus Christi Renewables LLC, for the development, management, operation and sale of processed methane or landfill gas at the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill.
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY

A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi sees $70M price tag to replace old water pipes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the weekend, a massive sinkhole formed along N. Tancahua St causing traffic delays for many drivers, and also raising questions regarding the city's efforts to repair our underground waterlines. The repairs to N. Tancuhua Street have been made, but the road will be shutdown...
12NewsNow

New York in Federal custody after being caught with 'AR-15 style rifle', ammo near Beaumont school

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
KIII 3News

OBGYN shortage causes concern for expectant mothers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some pregnant women in the Coastal Bend are finding it difficult to make appointments with OBGYNs because of a shortage. Sherry Peterson with United Way of the Coastal Bend said expectant mothers shouldn't be afraid of asking questions of their physicians. “We have to advocate for ourselves," Peterson said. "And so anytime there’s anything going on with our body that is not right, we need to share that."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

