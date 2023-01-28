Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls were in action on Saturday as they took on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders. The Cowgirls opened up the day as they were looking to move up the Southland Conference standings ladder as they took on the top team in the entire conference.
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
Newly elected Texas General Land Office Commissioner visits Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly elected Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham toured Corpus Christi's spill response warehouse on the city's westside. Buckingham viewed several watercrafts that have been dispatched to oil and hazmat spills throughout the Coastal Bend since Hurricane Harvey -- including the most recent spill this past Christmas Eve.
Aaron Lewis postpones Corpus Christi show after flu diagnosis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aaron Lewis concert at the American Bank Center scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, the venue said on their website. The post said Lewis is sick with the flu. The show will be rescheduled for the 2023 season and all tickets purchased will be valid for the new date.
Corpus Christi's beloved 'Popcorn Guy' Jason Grosboll recognized at City Hall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll has captivated the internet and the Sparkling City by the Sea. The self-proclaimed 'Popcorn Guy' was recognized at Corpus Christi City Hall Tuesday morning after a whirlwind month for the Century 16 Theatre worker. Back in December, Grosboll was filmed layering butter on...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Corpus Christi, Texas, OKs deal to sell methane from local landfill
During a Jan. 24 Corpus Christi, Texas, City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council approved an ordinance authorizing a 30-year ground lease, including two options to extend it for five years, with Corpus Christi Renewables LLC, for the development, management, operation and sale of processed methane or landfill gas at the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Local civil rights activist and community leader died
Community leader and civil rights activist, Reverend Adam T. Carrington of the Brooks AME Worship Center, died Tuesday.
KENS 5
Corpus Christi Boxing Club offers unique ways to battle Parkinson's Disease
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rock Steady Boxing program has been around for more than six years at Corpus Christi Boxing Club, helping people overcome the physical and mental effects of the disease. To be a boxer means you have to be tough, and for people living with Parkinson's...
KIII 3News
City of Corpus Christi sees $70M price tag to replace old water pipes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the weekend, a massive sinkhole formed along N. Tancahua St causing traffic delays for many drivers, and also raising questions regarding the city's efforts to repair our underground waterlines. The repairs to N. Tancuhua Street have been made, but the road will be shutdown...
12NewsNow
New York in Federal custody after being caught with 'AR-15 style rifle', ammo near Beaumont school
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
Two consecutive waterline breaks cause road closures
The city's most recent sinkhole appeared during the last weekend of January, along North Tancahua street. It led to an emergency road closure.
CCPD officer Alan McCollum remembered three years since tragic death
Alan McCollum was 46 years old when he died in a January 31, 2020 crash caused by a drunk driver while on duty.
OBGYN shortage causes concern for expectant mothers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some pregnant women in the Coastal Bend are finding it difficult to make appointments with OBGYNs because of a shortage. Sherry Peterson with United Way of the Coastal Bend said expectant mothers shouldn't be afraid of asking questions of their physicians. “We have to advocate for ourselves," Peterson said. "And so anytime there’s anything going on with our body that is not right, we need to share that."
Popular vintage store VNP Gallery looks to open second location in downtown
The Census estimates there are around 9500 black owned retail businesses in the U.S. so a second location is no small accomplishment.
Grand jury clears former Beaumont officer following deadly shooting of retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Beaumont Police officer will not face charges after he shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. (Editor's note: The above video is from a November 18, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting took place on November 17, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to...
19-year-old dead after mobile home fire in Tecolote area, north of Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews from Alice, Orange Grove, and Ben Bolt all responded to a call of a mobile home on fire just after noon on Tuesday. The home is located on the 700 block of County Road 122 in the Tecolote area, north of Alice. When they...
12NewsNow
Some Other Place executive director makes drastic, temporary life-style change to better help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Chris Robertson, the executive director of Some Other Place, went on an eye-opening mission that involved nothing more than the clothes on his back and a sleeping bag. A reality for the almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in Beaumont is that they walk around the city...
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
