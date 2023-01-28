The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Creighton Bluejays last season on scores of 66-80 and 77-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgetown and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Bluejays should still be riding high after a win, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO