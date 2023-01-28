Read full article on original website
Eagle boxer to represent Colorado at the National Silver Gloves Tournament of Champions
David Muruato of Eagle will represent the state of Colorado at the National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Missouri, on Feb. 8-12. Muruato, a sixth-grade student at Eagle Valley Middle School, has been boxing for the Mean Street Boxing Club in Eagle for the last four years and will be competing in the 11–12-year-old 114 lbs. division.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Dotsero mobile home residents experience rent increases, rule changes under new ownership
In June, the residents of the Dotsero Mobile Home Park lost their $5.8 million bid to purchase the property they live on and become a resident-owned community. Instead, former owner Jim Condit accepted an all-cash offer for the same price from an outside buyer called Three Pillar Communities, a California-based company that invests in manufactured housing across the country.
Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide
Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
Colorado Snowsports Museum at Sneaker Ball for All
The Colorado Snowsports Museum was honored to be asked to set up a Colorado snow sports-themed exhibition for Governor Jared Polis’ inauguration event, Sneaker Ball for All, on Jan. 10 in Denver. The cocktail and dinner event for supporters was held at the Westfield Building on Wynkoop Street in...
