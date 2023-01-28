ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Dotsero mobile home residents experience rent increases, rule changes under new ownership

In June, the residents of the Dotsero Mobile Home Park lost their $5.8 million bid to purchase the property they live on and become a resident-owned community. Instead, former owner Jim Condit accepted an all-cash offer for the same price from an outside buyer called Three Pillar Communities, a California-based company that invests in manufactured housing across the country.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide

Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado Snowsports Museum at Sneaker Ball for All

The Colorado Snowsports Museum was honored to be asked to set up a Colorado snow sports-themed exhibition for Governor Jared Polis’ inauguration event, Sneaker Ball for All, on Jan. 10 in Denver. The cocktail and dinner event for supporters was held at the Westfield Building on Wynkoop Street in...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy