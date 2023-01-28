ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vicksburgnews.com

Coffee named as USM’s dancer of the week

Vicksburg native Taylor Coffee was as the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dancer of the Week. Coffee, who is a sophomore dance education major, was selected by the seniors and faculty of the department. “I felt really good about myself just knowing that everyone around me is seeing me improve...
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 South

An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Bomb Threat at Magee High School

At approximately 10 a.m., today, Jan. 30, Magee High School received a bomb threat from an unidentified individual. The threat was made via email.
MAGEE, MS

