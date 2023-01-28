ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Rural educator excels in Ed.D. program at Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Undergraduate students are not usually the ones you expect to see attend an early morning doctoral dissertation defense — on a Friday no less. However, this dedication comes naturally to the former students from a tight-knit rural community like McEwen, Tennessee, in Humphreys County, when they hear their old high school principal is the doctoral student.
Robertson Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County Schools, due to concerns about inclement weather, Robertson County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycare will be open. INCOMING WEATHER…. Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week. UPDATE:. “Much of Middle Tennessee is under...
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather closures, cancellations and delays

The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties

For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
First Alert Forecast: Cold and wet pattern ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers return to close out our weekend. This is just the beginning of several days of rain heading into the new week. The rain will be heavy at times throughout this morning, so watch for ponding on the roadways. The bulk of the rain should clear out from west to east, exiting the Midstate around lunchtime on the Plateau. We could still see a few stray showers this afternoon. Otherwise, a cloudy day with high temperatures in the low 50s.
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
