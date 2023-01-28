Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Rural educator excels in Ed.D. program at Austin Peay State University
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Undergraduate students are not usually the ones you expect to see attend an early morning doctoral dissertation defense — on a Friday no less. However, this dedication comes naturally to the former students from a tight-knit rural community like McEwen, Tennessee, in Humphreys County, when they hear their old high school principal is the doctoral student.
Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University suspended until at least 2027
The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for "accountability issues with their chapter."
smokeybarn.com
Robertson Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County Schools, due to concerns about inclement weather, Robertson County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycare will be open. INCOMING WEATHER…. Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week. UPDATE:. “Much of Middle Tennessee is under...
HBCU Tennessee State University Earns Two Grammy Nominations
Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands received some great news this week, adding to the school’s legacy. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards and Tennessee State University appeared on the list two times. According to AP news, the first nomination is...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Icy roads force Christian County school closures for second day
All public and private schools in Christian County will be closed again Wednesday because of icy road conditions and the potential for more precipitation. Hopkinsville Community College also will be closed. “The decision to remain closed to in-person instruction is due to the icy conditions and the forecast of additional...
Weather closures, cancellations and delays
The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
wkdzradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Cold and wet pattern ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers return to close out our weekend. This is just the beginning of several days of rain heading into the new week. The rain will be heavy at times throughout this morning, so watch for ponding on the roadways. The bulk of the rain should clear out from west to east, exiting the Midstate around lunchtime on the Plateau. We could still see a few stray showers this afternoon. Otherwise, a cloudy day with high temperatures in the low 50s.
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
WKRN
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
clarksvillenow.com
Black Clarksville to celebrate 2nd annual Black Clarksville week, Black History Month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local community organization Black Clarksville will host their second annual Black Clarksville Week celebration from Feb. 5-10. As a celebration of Black History Month, Black Clarksville week will consist of five events that promote health and wellness, black-owned businesses, civic engagement, community service and local Black history.
More than 1,100 flights already canceled for Tuesday, dozens at BNA
The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows more than 1,600 flights canceled nationwide Monday, and Tuesday is no different with more than 1,100 canceled as of 3:30 pm CST.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
New fingerprint scanner helps La Vergne police catch man wanted for Texas robbery
A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device being used by the La Vergne Police Department.
Comments / 0