NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers return to close out our weekend. This is just the beginning of several days of rain heading into the new week. The rain will be heavy at times throughout this morning, so watch for ponding on the roadways. The bulk of the rain should clear out from west to east, exiting the Midstate around lunchtime on the Plateau. We could still see a few stray showers this afternoon. Otherwise, a cloudy day with high temperatures in the low 50s.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO