Kermit Davis addresses Kentucky loss, Daeshun Ruffin's indefinite leave of absence
Without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, true freshmen Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell rose to the occasion. Despite their best efforts, Ole Miss could not pull off the home upset, falling to Kentucky 75-66. According to head coach Kermit Davis, it came down to a certain stretch of the second...
Sahvir Wheeler answers the call in Oxford
Despite his benching, which began with an injury and a win at No. 5 Tennessee, which sparked a subsequent 4-game win streak, Kentucky knew there would come a moment when the Wildcats would still need point guard Sahvir Wheeler, even if it was in more of a supporting role. That...
Ole Miss football welcomes 20 mid-year signees to campus
With spring football just a few months away, the Ole Miss football program has added a new infusion of talent to the roster, welcoming 20 mid-year enrollees to campus. The list of new Rebels joining the team for spring practice features 13 Division I transfers. The latest D1 transfers include...
Lane Kiffin discusses talented but crowded Ole Miss quarterbacks room for first time
On paper, it seems like one heck of a deal. Ole Miss just traded quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent for quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. In any respect, it was the top magical act pulled off by Ole Miss and its "Portal King" during the early off-season.
National Signing Day Ole Miss Live Thread | Updated 11:00 a.m.
Today is the final National Signing Day of the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Rebels attempt to close on a few more high school prospects. With Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's National Signing Day press conference bumped up two hours to a 10 a.m. CT start this morning, it is not expected to be a long day for the Rebels. Nevertheless, we'll have full coverage for you here and throughout the day and beyond, including being live from Kiffin's press conference.
Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
