ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Boeing plans to hire around 10,000 workers in 2023 as it bounces back from the pandemic, report says

By Jyoti Mann
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YevSs_0kUVhKfx00
Boeing boosted its workforce with 14,000 new hires in 2022.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Boeing is set to hire 10,000 workers this year amid its post-pandemic recovery, Reuters reported.
  • The planemaker boosted its workforce by 15,000 in 2022 after it axed around 16,000 workers in 2020.
  • Boeing's CEO said the company had made meaningful progress in its recovery but challenges remained.

Boeing is set to hire almost 10,000 employees in 2023 amid its post-pandemic recovery, Reuters reported .

The planemaker said the growth would mostly be in its business units, and engineering and manufacturing divisions, per the report. However, it planned to cut some existing staff roles within support functions.

The announcement comes days after it posted its fourth-quarter 2022 results. The company had made meaningful progress in its post-pandemic recovery but challenges remain, president and CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday in a press release .

Calhoun added: "We generated more than $3 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter, driven by progress in our performance and strong demand. This helped us generate positive full-year free cash flow for the first time since 2018, an important metric in our recovery."

Boeing grew its workforce by almost 15,000 workers last year and its headcount in the US is around 156,000 employees, the company told Insider.

The Virginia-headquartered company cut its workforce by 10% – around 16,000 workers – during the pandemic as losses mounted. It reported a loss of $2.4 billion in its second-quarter results in 2020 as the pandemic ravaged the aviation industry.

The company said in 2020 it would slow production of its 787 and 777 models and postponed increasing its 737 Max output as demand declined.

Boeing is not the only aircraft maker boosting its workforce. In a Thursday press release, Airbus announced plans on Thursday to hire 13,000 employees this year to help its "commercial aircraft ramp-up."

The company, which has 130,000 employees, said 9,000 of the roles would be based in Europe and the remainder in its global network.

Boeing told Insider in a statement: "While we plan to grow the total workforce in 2023, we will continue to simplify our corporate structure and expect lower staffing within some support functions so that we can best align our resources in direct support of our products, services and technology development efforts."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Vickie Newman
4d ago

Dam at least one hiring the rest of big companies laying.off thousands Biden economy ain't so good after all

Reply(2)
4
Related
Benzinga

Amazon Initiates Layoff Affecting 18K Employees: Report

As announced in November, Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN has reportedly initiated a round of record layoffs affecting over 18,000 employees as it battled slowing online sales growth and a possible recession. In early January, CEO Andy Jassy said he expects the downsizing to help the company pursue its long-term opportunities with...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

848K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy