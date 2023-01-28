ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa Community College hosts state-wide education conference

Helping students achieve success in their lives and academic careers is the focus of the 2023 Arizona Chapter of the National Organization for Student Success conference being hosted Feb. 3 at the Mesa Community College's Southern and Dobson Campus.

NOSS assists education professionals in making a positive difference in the lives of students. Learn more at thenoss.org .

“Faculty and staff from community colleges across the state attend the conference, but we specifically cater to those who work in developmental education or student success roles,” Ashley Armour, Ed.D., program analyst for the MCC Foundations for Student Success program and NOSS president-elect, said in a release.

Conference keynote speaker is Dede deLaughter, M.Ed., director of learning support at the University of North Georgia. deLaughter assists students, faculty and staff with learning support policies, programs and procedures that result in successful retention, progression and graduation.

“We hope our conference will allow colleagues and professionals to share expertise and insight into the very important and complex undertaking of engaging students as well as building an inclusive community, now that we are reopening our colleges to in person courses,” Armour explains. “Moreover, we will learn more about accessing our own joy and, in so doing, help our students activate and tap into their joy, resulting in a heightened sense of meaning, purpose and engagement regarding their lives and their education as a pivotal component to success.”

Presentations will address the role happiness plays in student success, she continues, adding, “The science of positive psychology concludes that happiness leads to success, not the other way around.”

Three breakout sessions will feature topics such as building community, joyful learning, helping students find joy in taking a dreaded class, engaging students with embedded tutoring and motivating with mindfulness, among others.

The Arizona chapter of NOSS was established in 2014 and is dedicated to helping learners at all levels of college preparedness realize their full academic potential, providing numerous services to learners, members and educational institutions and helping foster social justice, access and retention of college students throughout Arizona.

