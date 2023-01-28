Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
stateoflouisville.com
Quick reaction to the 2023 Louisville football schedule
Louisville football released its full schedule on Monday night. Initial reactions to Jeff Brohm’s first crack at the ACC. Finally, I can start filling out my calendar. Georgia Tech (N- Atlanta) September 1st (Fri) Murray State. September 7th (Thurs) Indiana (N- Indianapolis) September 16th. Boston College. September 23rd. at...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center and hope to secure ACC win No. 1 for the season against the Yellow Jackets.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football has a new stadium name
When the Jeff Brohm era begins, Louisville football will be playing in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Since June of 2018, Louisville football has been searching for a stadium naming rights deal. On Monday, the Louisville board of trustees approved a deal that will begin in 2023. Louisville will be...
stateoflouisville.com
Jeff Walz is pulling the right strings for Louisville in unconventional ways
Louisville women’s basketball desperately needed a win on Sunday and secured a runaway victory in a completely unconventional fashion. Nearing the end of the first half of Louisville women’s basketball’s victory over Syracuse on Sunday, Jeff Walz had seen enough. And coached enough. Always the demonstrative type...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
wdrb.com
Protest, prayer vigil held in Louisville for Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville gathered to protest in the streets and others held a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers. On Sunday, a small group of protestors took to the streets in the Highlands to denounce police brutality...
wdrb.com
Actor Ethan Hawke spotted at another local restaurant while shooting film in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan Hawke is spotted again in Louisville. This time, he was at a popular brunch spot. The actor, director and producer was at Le Moo's drag brunch on Sunday. He was with daughter Maya and actress Lauren Linney. The restaurant posted, "so glad our new friends...
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video
Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
wdrb.com
Mike Linnig's Restaurant still going strong for almost 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been serving up good food for almost 100 years. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the South Louisville hot spot as they begin their 99th season. During 2023, it will have all the traditional events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration and...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
Icy roads cause crashes, school cancellations in Louisville
Freezing rain and sleet accumulated on roadways overnight, causing car accidents and school closures across Jefferson County.
wdrb.com
Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions starting in March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions. The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area. "We basically double our...
Wave 3
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arny’s Barbershop on Bardstown Road plans to give out courtesy haircuts to the community on Sunday. Owner Shawn Arny said his business is nothing without his clientele, especially after these past two years. So in a world controlled by the price tag, Arny said he...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
wdrb.com
Missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man with dementia. According to a news release, a Golden Alert has been issued for Daryl Gibson. Gibson wandered away from home in the 1000 block of Lynnhurst Avenue, near Peachtree Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Wave 3
Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winter weather forecasted to bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain has Kentucky under a winter weather advisory Monday night through midday Tuesday. Weather experts said freezing rain brings the potential for black ice that can create slick roads. “Tonight we’re expecting a wintry mix...
