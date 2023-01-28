ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

stateoflouisville.com

Quick reaction to the 2023 Louisville football schedule

Louisville football released its full schedule on Monday night. Initial reactions to Jeff Brohm’s first crack at the ACC. Finally, I can start filling out my calendar. Georgia Tech (N- Atlanta) September 1st (Fri) Murray State. September 7th (Thurs) Indiana (N- Indianapolis) September 16th. Boston College. September 23rd. at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville football has a new stadium name

When the Jeff Brohm era begins, Louisville football will be playing in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Since June of 2018, Louisville football has been searching for a stadium naming rights deal. On Monday, the Louisville board of trustees approved a deal that will begin in 2023. Louisville will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Jeff Walz is pulling the right strings for Louisville in unconventional ways

Louisville women’s basketball desperately needed a win on Sunday and secured a runaway victory in a completely unconventional fashion. Nearing the end of the first half of Louisville women’s basketball’s victory over Syracuse on Sunday, Jeff Walz had seen enough. And coached enough. Always the demonstrative type...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Protest, prayer vigil held in Louisville for Tyre Nichols

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville gathered to protest in the streets and others held a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers. On Sunday, a small group of protestors took to the streets in the Highlands to denounce police brutality...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video

Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
wdrb.com

Mike Linnig's Restaurant still going strong for almost 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been serving up good food for almost 100 years. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the South Louisville hot spot as they begin their 99th season. During 2023, it will have all the traditional events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions starting in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions. The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area. "We basically double our...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man with dementia. According to a news release, a Golden Alert has been issued for Daryl Gibson. Gibson wandered away from home in the 1000 block of Lynnhurst Avenue, near Peachtree Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

