Read full article on original website
Related
thepopverse.com
The DC Comics timeline: How DC just re-framed its history along a canonical history
Spoilers ahead for January 24's Justice Society of America #2. Between a sliding timeline (to keep its most iconic characters relatively young and vital) along with numerous resets to overarching continuity, the DC Universe’s canonical timeline can be confusing if one thinks about it a bit too hard. Many...
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
thepopverse.com
Digital comics; A guide to the comic book streaming/all you can read platforms
It has never been easier to stream comic books digitally. Whether you're looking for DC and Marvel superhero comics, creator-owned indies, or the best of manga, there's an option that will have you covered for a (relatively) affordable price point. Frankly, if you're comfortable reading comics on a digital device, you could quite easily never leave your home again! (Are there other reasons people go outside other than to acquire more comics?)
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
comicon.com
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068
‘Detective Comics’ #1068 continues its stellar new creative direction that has broken the character and his world down to their basest levels in order to truly explore them, taking us on a beautiful haunting ride in the process. There isn’t one bit of this run that has missed so far, with everyone involved hitting home runs out of the park in order to bring us something that is destined to be one of the all-time great series runs.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Comics Reveals FCBD Star Wars/ Avatar Issue
The first Saturday in May is always exciting for any comics fan. Free Comic Book Day will be here before we know it, and Dark Horse Comics has revealed their Silver level title for the annual celebration. Dark Horse has always been great about offering an All-Ages story among their...
ComicBook
Why DC Studios' DC Universe Needs Green Arrow
The live-action DC franchise is at a unique new turning point, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in as co-CEOs of the newly-minted DC Studios. After over a decade of various, sporadically-connected movies and television shows inspired by DC's comics, Gunn and Safran are setting out to unite future projects under a singular DC Universe going forward. There's been a ton of speculation about what that universe will look like, especially with some performances and franchises being rebooted while others might not be. While we don't yet know what DC Studios has in store (although, based on Gunn's social media posts, we should start to find out sooner than later), one argument can be made — the new DC Universe needs to include Green Arrow.
bleedingcool.com
DC Comics Aqualad Joins the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Toys is back and is continuing to expand their 7” Page Puncher line with a brand new figure as DC Comics Aqualad has arrived. It is time for a new generation of heroes to arrive, and McFarlane Toys is here to help. Releasing as part of McFarlane Toys new DC Comics Page Punchers line, Aqualad is here and ready for action. Aqualad joins Aquaman to take on his father, Black Manta, as he brings the fight to Atlantis. This figure is nicely sculpted and features a more modern take on the popular DC Comics character. Aqualad will come with two water swords, a display base and will get his own variant comic for the Page Puncher exclusive Aquaman comic from DC Comics. This figure will be necessary for Teen Titans fans to help grow your DC collection. Aqualad will release alongside Aquaman, Black Manta, and Ocean Master for this wave, and all are priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with the set expected to release in March 2023.
Woman covers herself in self-drawn tattoos at the request of strangers
She aims to do two a day until she runs out of space on her body. The post Woman covers herself in self-drawn tattoos at the request of strangers appeared first on Talker.
hypebeast.com
Own Original Production Art From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
From The Caped Crusader and The Joker, to Poison Ivy, Penguin and more. Art is typically appreciated in its final form. The process to get to that mark, however, remains one of the real points of enjoyment for the artist themselves as they create magic from one sketch to another. Behind the curtain of film and television, concept art has always played an essential role at the literal act of world-building — from Ralph McQuarrie‘s iconic work for Star Wars to the countless Marvel and DC Comics cel-animations.
bleedingcool.com
Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023– And It's X-O Manowar #2
If Valiant is only going to publish one new comic a month, you might as well make it X-O Manowar by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad & Liam Sharp. Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in April 2023 it's the second issue of the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three? Maybe just be grateful for what we have, I guess… after all this comic was originally planned for November, but resources were just too tight.
BBC
Taylor Swift: Fans search for clues in Lavender Haze video tease
Taylor Swift surprised fans on Thursday by announcing a music video was being released for her song Lavender Haze. It is taken from her 10th studio album Midnights, which came out in October last year. The song is the second official single from the album, but the third to be...
Legendary Nabs ‘Danny and The Dinosaur’ Kids’ Books for Movie Adaptation
Legendary Entertainment — Hollywood’s high-profile producer and co-financier of big-budget studio fare — has inked a deal to turn Syd Hoff’s classic kids’ picture book series Danny and the Dinosaur into a live-action feature film. The movie adaptation will be produced with Caroline Fraser of HarperCollins Productions, HarperCollins Publisher’s in-house production company. Danny and the Dinosaur follows Danny and a dinosaur he meets at a museum and the adventures they have together.More from The Hollywood ReporterBlake Lively and Justin Baldoni Set to Star in Sony's 'It Ends With Us' AdaptationPhenomenal Media, Hachette Book Group Announce Publishing PartnershipPrince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Tops 1.4M in First-Day Sales Those...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Fun Facts about Rita Rosenkranz
Meet one of the agents attending the 2023 Washington Writers Conference!. Rita Rosenkranz is one of the many agents who’ll be taking pitches at the 2023 Washington Writers Conference. Here are some things to know about her:. She founded Rita Rosenkranz Literary Agency in 1990 after a career as...
thepopverse.com
Grant Morrison to reunite with Liam Sharp for new creator-owned series
Marking the first anniversary of their XANADUUM Substack mailing list, Grant Morrison has teased the first of what they’re describing as the “XANADUUM PRESENTS experiments,” re-uniting them with their The Green Lantern collaborator, Liam Sharp. As is customary with a teaser, very little is know about Eden’s...
The Boogeyman Trailer Has Us Psyched For A Super Scary Stephen King Adaptation
The Boogeyman, the latest Stephen King adaptation, is heading to theaters on June 3, and we just got the first trailer.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
A Look Ahead: 1/29/23
A peek at what’s on tap in the Independent this week. Monday: Fun Facts about Rita Rosenkranz, one of the outstanding agents attending the 2023 Washington Writers Conference. Tuesday: An interview with Alvin Eng, author of Our Laundry, Our Town: My Chinese American Life from Flushing to the Downtown...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
A Left-Handed Woman: Essays
The author explores myriad topics in this intelligent, captivating collection. A Left-Handed Woman by New Yorker staff writer Judith Thurman deserves the top spot on anyone’s bedside book stack. Neither unremittingly didactic nor frothily superficial, these 38 essays and profiles are the perfect blend of keen observation, thorough research, and deft wordsmithing. “The writers I admire most never use a careless word. Their sentences are unimprovable,” Thurman writes, and in A Left-Handed Woman, she meets her own standards.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Comments / 0