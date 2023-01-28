If Valiant is only going to publish one new comic a month, you might as well make it X-O Manowar by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad & Liam Sharp. Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in April 2023 it's the second issue of the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three? Maybe just be grateful for what we have, I guess… after all this comic was originally planned for November, but resources were just too tight.

7 DAYS AGO