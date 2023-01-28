ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Windchill Warning ends this morning; high winds expected all week long

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.
CASPER, WY
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
CASPER, WY
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain

CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
CASPER, WY
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!

Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
CASPER, WY
UPDATE: Hogadon Basin Ski Area shuts down as roads become dangerous to travel

CASPER, Wyo. — While snowy weather might prove to be an inconvenience for some, it’s anything but for skiers. The Hogadon Basin Ski Area is remaining open today despite the weather and is offering a deal for teen skiers at tonight’s Night Skiing. The first 20 high...
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
CASPER, WY
All Natrona County School District Schools Are Closed Today

Due to issues with school buses starting, because of the temperature, all Natrona County School District schools are closed today (Monday, January 30th, 2023). According to the official Natrona County School District website,. Today 1-30-23: All NCSD schools are canceled today. As we began running buses for the school day,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
CASPER, WY
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
CASPER, WY
Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?

If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
CASPER, WY
‘Suspicious Package Containing Unknown Product’ Found in Casper Home

Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has provided more details on the investigation that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Cody Avenue, in Casper. According to a press release from Andersen, at 2:31 p.m. Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the area in order to assist Casper Police with an inactive investigation.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/30/23 – 2/1/23 )

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
