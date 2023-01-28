Read full article on original website
Casper Area to See Rising Temps and Strong Winds Throughout the Week
At least, that is what the National Weather Service forecasts. Today's low is a toasty 22 degrees with a nigh near 32--a similar trend to appear throughout the week. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph.
oilcity.news
Windchill Warning ends this morning; high winds expected all week long
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.
oilcity.news
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
oilcity.news
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!
Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools closed Monday due to weather and bus transportation issues
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has canceled school today, according to a recorded message sent at 7 a.m. The message attributed the cancelation to issues with school bus transportation. “As we began running buses for the school day, the buses started to experience issues running due...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
oilcity.news
UPDATE: Hogadon Basin Ski Area shuts down as roads become dangerous to travel
CASPER, Wyo. — While snowy weather might prove to be an inconvenience for some, it’s anything but for skiers. The Hogadon Basin Ski Area is remaining open today despite the weather and is offering a deal for teen skiers at tonight’s Night Skiing. The first 20 high...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
oilcity.news
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
Yellowstone Garage in Casper Closing Permanently Again Unfortunately
It has been nearly two months (December 2nd, 2022), since it was announced that Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue would be reopening under new ownership, but it appears they will be unfortunately closing again. Earlier today their official Facebook page shared a message that stated:. Yellowstone is having a...
[PODCAST] Report to Wyoming: Casper Fire-EMS Talks Past, Present, Future
In a recent Report to Wyoming podcast, K2Radio News sat down with Casper Fire-EMS Department engineer and Public Information Officer Dane Andersen to talk about the past, present and future predictions for the year ahead. Over the past four months, Andersen has taken on a big project while recovering from...
All Natrona County School District Schools Are Closed Today
Due to issues with school buses starting, because of the temperature, all Natrona County School District schools are closed today (Monday, January 30th, 2023). According to the official Natrona County School District website,. Today 1-30-23: All NCSD schools are canceled today. As we began running buses for the school day,...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?
If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Authorities Believe Natrona County Man May Have Fallen Through Ice On North Platte River
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A love for taking pictures may have led to the disappearance of a Natrona County man, according to one family member. Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, disappeared on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at Edness Kimball Park, near the North Platte River.
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
‘Suspicious Package Containing Unknown Product’ Found in Casper Home
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has provided more details on the investigation that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Cody Avenue, in Casper. According to a press release from Andersen, at 2:31 p.m. Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the area in order to assist Casper Police with an inactive investigation.
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/30/23 – 2/1/23 )
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
