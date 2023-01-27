Read full article on original website
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral Parlor
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering case
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpses
94kix.com
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
94kix.com
Where Do You Get Your Happy Donuts in Montrose?
Something about going to get donuts for the office makes me happy. I like spreading that joy to others. Where you get them adds to that joy. Thyda C. makes you feel warm and welcome from the minute you enter her Donut shop. The buttermilk bars, chocolate bavarian cream to bear claws, my co-worker Dave's favorite. Her Husband is a veteran, and they will make you feel right at home.
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction’s Newest Restaurant Is Open & It’s Very ‘Colorado’
After much anticipation, a new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant has opened its doors to the public. With locations in Arizona and Colorado, this popular restaurant already had a strong following. After a long wait, the newest location is up and running. The Lone Spur Cafe Opens In Grand Junction Colorado.
94kix.com
Poolside Palm Trees and Amazing Views Can Be Yours in Grand Junction
Palm trees are pretty rare in Colorado. It's pretty cool when you see a few real ones. They are usually on some pretty incredible properties like the one we are looking at today in Grand Junction. Colorado is a much colder state than say Florida where palm trees are pretty...
KJCT8
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
94kix.com
What is the Weather Like in Grand Junction, Colorado?
If you love living under blue skies and lots of sunshine then life on Colorado's Western Slope is the perfect place to be. Great weather makes enjoying the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, and our Mesa County State Parks even more enjoyable. Grand Junction experiences nearly 250 days of sunshine...
Clifton Christian Church Food Bank receives much-needed donation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The federal government temporarily increased SNAP benefits in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent Congressional action will put an end to the increase in Emergency Allotments. Thousands of families in Mesa County rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their table, but those benefits […]
94kix.com
13 Colorado State Parks Within 90 Minutes of Grand Junction
The fact is, you don't have to travel far from Grand Junction to enjoy one of Colorado's awesome state parks. Here's a snapshot look at 13 Colorado state parks a short drive away from Grand Junction and what you can do when you get there. See All 42 of Colorado's...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
94kix.com
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged his […]
