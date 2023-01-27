ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94kix.com

Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily

Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Where Do You Get Your Happy Donuts in Montrose?

Something about going to get donuts for the office makes me happy. I like spreading that joy to others. Where you get them adds to that joy. Thyda C. makes you feel warm and welcome from the minute you enter her Donut shop. The buttermilk bars, chocolate bavarian cream to bear claws, my co-worker Dave's favorite. Her Husband is a veteran, and they will make you feel right at home.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

District 51 starting two hours late

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

What is the Weather Like in Grand Junction, Colorado?

If you love living under blue skies and lots of sunshine then life on Colorado's Western Slope is the perfect place to be. Great weather makes enjoying the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, and our Mesa County State Parks even more enjoyable. Grand Junction experiences nearly 250 days of sunshine...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Clifton Christian Church Food Bank receives much-needed donation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The federal government temporarily increased SNAP benefits in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent Congressional action will put an end to the increase in Emergency Allotments. Thousands of families in Mesa County rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their table, but those benefits […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged his […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy