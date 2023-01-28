ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

WECT

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) - On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
SPRING LAKE, NC
wpde.com

Police respond to shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to an official. Robeson County EMS is on also on the scene. Community members said the ambulance has...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Meadow Road and Hornet Road in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available, but Wilkins said more information […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Nearly 10 years later, Wilmington bond projects are still underway

Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty. Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend. Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend. Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties, advises residents

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Community invited to open house-style meetings for Walk Wilmington plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is scheduled to host two open house-style meetings for the community in relation to their Walk Wilmington plan. According to an announcement from the city, the first meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Halyburton Park at 4099 S 17th St. in Wilmington, while the second meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St.
WILMINGTON, NC

