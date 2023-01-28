ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

ladailypost.com

House Bill 8: Unleashing Opportunity From The Heart And Soul Of New Mexico

House Bill 8 supporters from across New Mexico gathered Thursday with House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse. Courtesy/NMHD. New Mexico House Democrats News:. SANTA FE — Artists, creatives, craftspeople and entrepreneurs from across New Mexico Thursday joined House Majority Whip Reena...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Enrolls 64 Cadets

SANTA FE — Cadets from 24 New Mexico agencies lined up at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Sunday afternoon with luggage and book bags in tow. The 64 individuals who arrived in civilian dress emerged several hours later in cadet uniforms. The 205th New Mexico Law Enforcement...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

House Panel Discusses Big Changes To Game And Fish Department Management In New Mexico

Two bills to make big changes to wildlife management in New Mexico got their first hearing in a House committee Saturday. House Bill 183, which would abolish the Game and Fish Department and turn it into a division within the Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources Department, stalled on a 5-5 vote, with one Democrat joining the Republicans to oppose it. However, House Bill 184, which would change the way seats are allocated on the State Game Commission by getting rid of the current system of districts and creating seats for specific groups such as conservationists and hunters, made it out of the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on a 6-3 vote.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Governor Announces Retirement Of Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus Following ‘Distinguished Career In New Mexico Public Education’

SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Saturday announced today the retirement of Public Education Department Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus after a lengthy and distinguished career in New Mexico public education. “I am deeply grateful to Secretary Steinhaus for his lifelong and tireless service in pursuit...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers push for power plant clean-up

“The clean-up that is required by this bill is the bare minimum. New Mexico communities deserve accountability. They deserve clean air and water, and they don't deserve health problems as a sacrifice for coal generation empowering our cities,” said Earth Care New Mexico organizer Sofia Nieto.
FARMINGTON, NM
ladailypost.com

State Job Training Funds Approved For 10 Companies

SANTA FE — The Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) Board has approved funding to support the training of up to 87 new employees and 6 interns at ten companies throughout New Mexico for the month of January, Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced today. JTIP applicants...
COLORADO STATE
ladailypost.com

Dr. Scrase To Retire As State Human Services Secretary

Dr. David Scrase, whose near-weekly briefings during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic often served as a barometer of the state’s desperate fight against the virus, announced he will retire from state government late next month. The announcement came late Friday afternoon, often a time when officials release surprising...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6

ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
publicnewsservice.org

NM Lawmakers Weigh Next Step for Wildlife Crossings

Reducing the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions is the goal of a bill before the New Mexico Legislature this session. Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, is a co-sponsor, after steering passage of the New Mexico Wildlife Corridors Act in 2019. Stewart said residential and commercial development combined with climate change have fragmented wildlife habitat, forcing animals to cross roads with heavy traffic in some areas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Hobbs News-Sun

NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
HOBBS, NM
ladailypost.com

Op-Ed: Steps To Reduce Impact Of Climate Change On New Mexico’s Forests And Surrounding Communities

For years, climate experts have been warning that our planet is undergoing changes that would make extreme weather events more common—and this past year, New Mexico saw those predictions come true. Extremely dry and windy weather in the spring and early summer created the perfect conditions for what proved to be the worst wildfire season in our state’s modern history. Then, a mere few weeks later, heavier than normal monsoon rains dropped nearly 20 inches of rain on parts of the state, flooding areas that had been scorched by the fires.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico's unemployment rate plummets

New Mexico's economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 2022, our state's unemployment rate sits at 3.9%. It's the lowest rate we've seen in 15 years. In January 2022, it was up at nearly 6%. In 2020, unemployment rates topped 9.8% because of the pandemic. "This...
NEW MEXICO STATE

