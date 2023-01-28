Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Announces Legislation Designed To Combat Funding Of Organized Crime In New Mexico
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today the introduction of legislation designed to combat the funding of organized crime through retail theft and support the prosecution of organized retail crime. Sponsored by Rep. Marian Matthews, House Bill 234 will target offenders funding organized crime through retail theft,...
errorsofenchantment.com
Bills restricting New Mexico’s “emergencies” see some early success
It is way to early to be optimistic about them passing, but for those who (like the Rio Grande Foundation) would like to see a restoration of balance of power between the Legislature and Gov. in future emergencies, a few bills that would restore that balance have moved through their first committees.
ladailypost.com
House Bill 8: Unleashing Opportunity From The Heart And Soul Of New Mexico
House Bill 8 supporters from across New Mexico gathered Thursday with House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse. Courtesy/NMHD. New Mexico House Democrats News:. SANTA FE — Artists, creatives, craftspeople and entrepreneurs from across New Mexico Thursday joined House Majority Whip Reena...
Roundhouse Roundup: School Safety, psychometrically sound home inspections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, January 30, legislators are back to the grindstone. Of course, bills will be heard in committee hearings throughout the day, but here are a few interesting ones to watch. Statewide school safety In a big-budget bill, legislators are looking to fund improvements to school safety and security across the state. Senate […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Enrolls 64 Cadets
SANTA FE — Cadets from 24 New Mexico agencies lined up at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Sunday afternoon with luggage and book bags in tow. The 64 individuals who arrived in civilian dress emerged several hours later in cadet uniforms. The 205th New Mexico Law Enforcement...
kunm.org
MON: New Mexico losing 3rd public education secretary in 4 years, + More
New Mexico losing 3rd public education secretary in 4 years - Associated Press. New Mexico's third public education secretary in four years has announced his retirement, saying he has a critical need to focus on his family and his health. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Kurt Steinhaus last day of...
School safety, lunches, and staff pay all topics introduced in legislative bills
The country and New Mexico have an ongoing issue: teachers and students feel unsafe in their classrooms or on campus.
ladailypost.com
House Panel Discusses Big Changes To Game And Fish Department Management In New Mexico
Two bills to make big changes to wildlife management in New Mexico got their first hearing in a House committee Saturday. House Bill 183, which would abolish the Game and Fish Department and turn it into a division within the Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources Department, stalled on a 5-5 vote, with one Democrat joining the Republicans to oppose it. However, House Bill 184, which would change the way seats are allocated on the State Game Commission by getting rid of the current system of districts and creating seats for specific groups such as conservationists and hunters, made it out of the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on a 6-3 vote.
ladailypost.com
As New Mexico Water Trust Fund Dries Up, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth Champions Bill To Infuse It With $250M
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, exits the Senate floor Thursday. Wirth is sponsoring a bill to appropriate $250 million from the general fund to the Water Trust Fund. Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican. The Santa Fe New Mexican. A state fund that has helped finance...
ladailypost.com
Governor Announces Retirement Of Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus Following ‘Distinguished Career In New Mexico Public Education’
SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Saturday announced today the retirement of Public Education Department Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus after a lengthy and distinguished career in New Mexico public education. “I am deeply grateful to Secretary Steinhaus for his lifelong and tireless service in pursuit...
New Mexico lawmakers push for power plant clean-up
“The clean-up that is required by this bill is the bare minimum. New Mexico communities deserve accountability. They deserve clean air and water, and they don't deserve health problems as a sacrifice for coal generation empowering our cities,” said Earth Care New Mexico organizer Sofia Nieto.
ladailypost.com
State Job Training Funds Approved For 10 Companies
SANTA FE — The Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) Board has approved funding to support the training of up to 87 new employees and 6 interns at ten companies throughout New Mexico for the month of January, Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced today. JTIP applicants...
ladailypost.com
Dr. Scrase To Retire As State Human Services Secretary
Dr. David Scrase, whose near-weekly briefings during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic often served as a barometer of the state’s desperate fight against the virus, announced he will retire from state government late next month. The announcement came late Friday afternoon, often a time when officials release surprising...
ladailypost.com
Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6
ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Take Field Trip To Get Firsthand Taste Of School Meals
Members of the powerful Senate Finance Committee took a field trip Friday to get a taste of what New Mexico students are eating at school — part of a fact-finding mission as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham champions a proposal to provide pupils free breakfast and lunch regardless of family income.
newsfromthestates.com
How New Mexico child care workers got the state to invest in their industry
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller pose for selfies with attendees at a rally held by the Vote Yes For Kids campaign in Albuquerque, New Mexico in November 2022. (Courtesy of Nathaniel Paolinelli / Vote Yes for Kids campaign) Merline Gallegos’ child care center has...
publicnewsservice.org
NM Lawmakers Weigh Next Step for Wildlife Crossings
Reducing the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions is the goal of a bill before the New Mexico Legislature this session. Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, is a co-sponsor, after steering passage of the New Mexico Wildlife Corridors Act in 2019. Stewart said residential and commercial development combined with climate change have fragmented wildlife habitat, forcing animals to cross roads with heavy traffic in some areas.
Hobbs News-Sun
NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances
On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
ladailypost.com
Op-Ed: Steps To Reduce Impact Of Climate Change On New Mexico’s Forests And Surrounding Communities
For years, climate experts have been warning that our planet is undergoing changes that would make extreme weather events more common—and this past year, New Mexico saw those predictions come true. Extremely dry and windy weather in the spring and early summer created the perfect conditions for what proved to be the worst wildfire season in our state’s modern history. Then, a mere few weeks later, heavier than normal monsoon rains dropped nearly 20 inches of rain on parts of the state, flooding areas that had been scorched by the fires.
KOAT 7
New Mexico's unemployment rate plummets
New Mexico's economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 2022, our state's unemployment rate sits at 3.9%. It's the lowest rate we've seen in 15 years. In January 2022, it was up at nearly 6%. In 2020, unemployment rates topped 9.8% because of the pandemic. "This...
