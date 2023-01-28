ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World

Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
WDW News Today

New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Merch Collection Is for Classic Disney Fans ONLY (And It’s Online, Too!)

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s time to celebrate! We have made it to the official Disney100 Celebration kickoff!. In true celebratory fashion, Disney has given us new park decor, snacks, nighttime shows,...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
WDW News Today

Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT

On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

More New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Builds Steam in Walt Disney World

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, but guests visiting Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the celebration. New MMRR gear has dropped at Walt Disney World allowing guests the chance to show off the new attraction or celebrate the original at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in style! We found these at the merchandise cart outside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today

New Fluffy Pixar Crocs, Sulley Ears, Ducky & Bunny Ears at Walt Disney World

New fluffy Pixar merchandise is available at Walt Disney World. We found these fluffy Crocs, Sulley ears, and Ducky and Bunny ears in Star Traders at Magic Kingdom. A Jibbitz charm on one of these shoes says “Fluffy Festival,” the name used for Pixar merchandise featuring some of their fluffiest characters.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDW News Today

New Stitch Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

Stitch is causing chaos at Walt Disney World. This Stitch Spirit Jersey features the blue alien taking bites out of the resort logo and lettering. The jersey is light blue. The Mickey globe logo is on the left breast. A chunk is missing from the D around the Mickey globe...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Monorails Running Slow After Unexpected Downtime

On Friday night, the Walt Disney World Monorail system went down unexpectedly due to technical issues. It reopened the next afternoon, but has been running slowly ever since. Our reporters in the field and guests have reported that the Monorails have been delayed, shaking every few feet, and sometimes not going over 5 mph.
WDW News Today

Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement

After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort

New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...

