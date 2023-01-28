Read full article on original website
Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World
Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
A NEW Merch Collection Is for Classic Disney Fans ONLY (And It’s Online, Too!)
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s time to celebrate! We have made it to the official Disney100 Celebration kickoff!. In true celebratory fashion, Disney has given us new park decor, snacks, nighttime shows,...
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
More New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Builds Steam in Walt Disney World
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, but guests visiting Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the celebration. New MMRR gear has dropped at Walt Disney World allowing guests the chance to show off the new attraction or celebrate the original at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in style! We found these at the merchandise cart outside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
New Fluffy Pixar Crocs, Sulley Ears, Ducky & Bunny Ears at Walt Disney World
New fluffy Pixar merchandise is available at Walt Disney World. We found these fluffy Crocs, Sulley ears, and Ducky and Bunny ears in Star Traders at Magic Kingdom. A Jibbitz charm on one of these shoes says “Fluffy Festival,” the name used for Pixar merchandise featuring some of their fluffiest characters.
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
New Stitch Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Stitch is causing chaos at Walt Disney World. This Stitch Spirit Jersey features the blue alien taking bites out of the resort logo and lettering. The jersey is light blue. The Mickey globe logo is on the left breast. A chunk is missing from the D around the Mickey globe...
Walt Disney World Monorails Running Slow After Unexpected Downtime
On Friday night, the Walt Disney World Monorail system went down unexpectedly due to technical issues. It reopened the next afternoon, but has been running slowly ever since. Our reporters in the field and guests have reported that the Monorails have been delayed, shaking every few feet, and sometimes not going over 5 mph.
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced, Mickey & Friends Take Over McDonald’s, PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes, & More: Daily Recap (1/31/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
More Characters Added to Chalk Full of Characters at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
More characters have been added to the Chalk Full of Characters scavenger hunt at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 throughout World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Between this Connections Eatery entrance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find a young Groot. He’s growing the...
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement
After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
Disneyland Makes a Price Cut Disney World Won't Follow
After a hike in admission costs, one Disney park is looking for ways to save guests money.
New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort
New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...
REVIEW: Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Sweet Corn Cake Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World has new treats inspired by the Disney Munchlings plush collection now through March 31. We already tried the Angel Açai Bowl from Blizzard Beach, so we hopped over to the Magic Kingdom for the next dish — the Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Almond-Vanilla Sweet Corn Cake.
PHOTOS: Crane Arrives at Splash Mountain as Disney Starts Tearing Through Façade to Create Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Work on transforming Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is moving fast, with the attraction set to open in 2024. Today, crews brought in a large crane and carved a hole in the rockwork. Splash Mountain closed permanently on January 23, 2023. The log flume ride system will remain,...
