Los Alamos County, NM

New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Enrolls 64 Cadets

SANTA FE — Cadets from 24 New Mexico agencies lined up at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Sunday afternoon with luggage and book bags in tow. The 64 individuals who arrived in civilian dress emerged several hours later in cadet uniforms. The 205th New Mexico Law Enforcement...
SANTA FE, NM
Leadership Los Alamos Session #4: Education

Gwen Perea Warmiment, director of the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee discusses the various educational opportunities in New Mexico. Photo by Kateri Morris. Jenny Parks, president and CEO of the LANL Foundation and Steve Laurent, executive director Los Alamos Community Foundation hold a panel discussion about the local foundations supporting education. Photo by Kateri Morris.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
2023-2024 Course Selection At LAMS & LAHS Begins Feb. 6

Course Selection for the 2023-2024 school year is fast approaching for students who will be attending Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School in the fall. Current 6th grade students will visit Los Alamos Middle School on Monday, Feb. 6. That same day, students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend the Hawk Sampler 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees should meet at 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gymnasium.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LARSO Honored With Proclamation For 25 Years Of Service

Ukulele group performs during lunchtime. Photo by Gabe Vigil. County Council honors LARSO with a proclamation Tuesday night for 25 years of service. Photo by Gabe Vigil. The festivities have begun as the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) accepted a proclamation Tuesday night from the Los Alamos County Council. The non-profit is celebrating 25 years of service to the senior centers and commUNITY.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Alzheimer’s Advocacy At New Mexico Roundhouse Feb. 6

ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter has announced details of its Alzheimer’s Advocacy Event during the 60-day legislative session underway at the State Capitol. This event will provide a valuable opportunity for all who are, or have been, affected by the disease to discuss, advocate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Activists, Political Scientists Say Protest Still A Powerful Tool

Members of Communications Workers of America labor union and other posters gather outside the Roundhouse on Jan. 17 to show support for teleworking and workers’ rights. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican. Captain Anthony Tapia and Darlene Pashlakai take a selfie together in the Rotunda of the Roundhouse following a Mothers...
SANTA FE, NM
Los Alamos Police Warn Of Express Scripts Phone Scam

The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the community about a new scam circulating the area. Officers have received reports that individuals are getting called from Express Scripts asking for personal identifying information such as birthdates and Social Security numbers. In December, many LANL retirees were notified that Smith’s/Kroger Pharmacies...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
North Mesa Gymnasium Discussed At Jan. 26 Work Session

Interior rendering of the proposed North Mesa mixed-use gymnasium near LAMS. Screenshot/ladailypost.com. Exterior rendering of the proposed North Mesa mixed-use gymnasium near LAMS. Screenshot/ladailypost.com. From left, Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy, Board President Antonio Jaurigue, Vice President Ellen Specter, Secretary Christine Bernstein and members Melanie Colgan and Sondra Wyman at a...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
2023 New Mexico Black Business Summit Feb. 7-8

New Mexico Economic Development Departments JEDI Office News:. The African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber, CABQ Office of Black Community Engagement, Minority Business Development Agency, New Mexico Economic Development Department’s JEDI Office, New Mexico Small Business Administration, and more are coming together to host a black business summit in honor of black history month for business owners and entrepreneurs across the state at the Albuquerque Convention Center and online on Feb 7-8.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
LANL: ‘Making An Impact & How We’re Driving Toward A Sustainable Future’

New data reveals the Laboratory’s positive economic impact on New Mexico. Read the full report here. Courtesy/LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) shares a compilation of news stories on “Making an impact and How we are driving toward a sustainable future.”. Operations: How we’re driving toward a sustainable...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
AARP Free Tax-Aide Services In Los Alamos Feb. 9-April 14

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, is offering services in Los Alamos again this year. The services provided by volunteers from the community are intended primarily for senior citizens and lower income taxpayers. While AARP Foundation Tax-Aide said it greatly appreciated the space...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Letter To The Editor: Dogs Running Loose At Rover Park

Despite the leash law at Overlook Park (White Rock), people still let their dogs run off leash. My dog and I have often been confronted by off-leash dogs, and some encounters were frightening. And now, I have witnessed more and more dogs running off leash at Rover Park, despite the fact that this park is mainly for families with young children.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Arnold Tool Pre-Trial Risk-Assessment: Crutch Or Crystal Ball?

The New Mexico Legislature’s debate over crime is beginning to take form, centering on two key issues:. Whether suspects accused of serious offenses should be detained in jail as a matter of course; and. Whether a risk assessment process known as the Arnold Tool is a threat to public...
SANTA FE, NM
Los Alamos Jewish Center News: Go Climb A Tree!

Linnea climbs a tree. Courtesy//Rabbi Jack Shlachter. Most of us recently celebrated a new year, the Gregorian new year, which falls on Jan. 1. But many other new years are familiar. The Jewish calendar provides adherents with numerous new years. Perhaps most familiar is Rosh HaShanah, the annual celebration of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Mesa Top Games And Toys

On the job in Los Alamos is Acer Smith at Mesa Top Games Toys recently at 1247 Central Ave. The local game store hosts game nights throughout the week. To check out the schedule of activities, visit https://www.mesatopgames.com. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School’s Ann Stewart Earns National Distinction As Certified Master Athletic Administrator

LAHS Athletic Director Ann Stewart recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. Courtesy/LAPS. The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) has announced that Los Alamos High School Athletic Director Ann Stewart has been recognized by the association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. To earn this distinction,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

