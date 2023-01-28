ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FanSided

A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth

Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

The Albuquerque Isotopes are related to the San Diego Padres, really

The history of MLB franchises, including the San Diego Padres, is usually a straight line. The Colorado Rockies were born in 1993 thanks to a Major League expansion. That’s it. Sure, there was baseball in Denver beforehand, but the Rockies don’t claim that history. As you descend into the minor leagues, however, an intricate web of franchise histories is drawn.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Grading the offseason moves and signings

The calendar has turned to February, meaning Spring Training is right around the corner. Nearly all of the prominent free agents are off the market and nearly all of the trades that will happen before Opening Day have already come to fruition. So, by and large, how teams look right now is how they will look in less than two months on Opening Day (March 30). For the Atlanta Braves, they have had a bit of a mixed bag.
The Comeback

Giants sign former World Series Champion

The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers infield picture coming into focus

The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different in 2023. Both Trea Turner and Justin Turner have departed, leaving holes at shortstop and third base respectively. Despite those departures, the Dodgers did not do much over the course of the offseason to address holes on the roster, seemingly content to reset their luxury tax penalty with an eye toward next season. The acquisition of Miguel Rojas alone will not fix everything.
LOS ANGELES, CA
programminginsider.com

5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

