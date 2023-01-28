Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:24:00 Expires: 2023-01-31 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Mariana Islands. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys LIGHT SNOW TAPERING OFF Light snow and flurries will continue to taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain near freezing, and this may lead to a few slippery spots, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cecil, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE FOR MORNING COMMUTE Light snow has ended, but temperatures will be near or just below freezing early this morning. This may lead to a few slippery spots on untreated surfaces.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along the I-8 grade into the desert. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 16.1 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 11.1 feet through early Thursday, then slowly rise to 11.3 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 04:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS THIS MORNING Light snow associated with a weak area of low pressure is moving through the region this morning. With ground temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s, icy conditions may develop, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Use extra caution if traveling this morning, allowing plenty of stopping distance. The snow is expected to come to an end by mid-morning and temperatures rise above freezing by the early afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.6 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS THIS MORNING Light snow associated with a weak area of low pressure is moving through the region this morning. With ground temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s, icy conditions may develop, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Use extra caution if traveling this morning, allowing plenty of stopping distance. The snow is expected to come to an end by mid-morning and temperatures rise above freezing by the early afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.6 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:01:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 04:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of Deep South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Loudoun, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Loudoun; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Western Loudoun SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE FOR MORNING COMMUTE Light snow has ended, but temperatures will be near or just below freezing early this morning. This may lead to a few slippery spots on untreated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior east of Manley Hot Springs. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel may be impacted along the Parks Highway.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 10:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Madison, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Inland Dixie, Coastal Taylor and Coastal Dixie Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0