Special Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: District of Columbia LIGHT SNOW TAPERING OFF Light snow and flurries will continue to taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain near freezing, and this may lead to a few slippery spots, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
