Effective: 2023-01-31 20:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Tuesday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 05/28/1965. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO