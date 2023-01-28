Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys LIGHT SNOW TAPERING OFF Light snow and flurries will continue to taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain near freezing, and this may lead to a few slippery spots, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cecil, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE FOR MORNING COMMUTE Light snow has ended, but temperatures will be near or just below freezing early this morning. This may lead to a few slippery spots on untreated surfaces.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Loudoun, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Loudoun; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Western Loudoun SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE FOR MORNING COMMUTE Light snow has ended, but temperatures will be near or just below freezing early this morning. This may lead to a few slippery spots on untreated surfaces.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 12:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Perry A Few Slick Spots For The Morning Commute Light wintry precipitation ended overnight, however a few slick spots may remain through the morning commute. Please use caution and allow extra time if you plan to travel this morning. Slick spots will be most likely on untreated roadways, especially on elevated surfaces and overpasses. Temperatures will remain below freezing until early afternoon when values rise above freezing for a few hours. Another round of light wintry precipitation is expected later tonight mainly south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. A few slick spots may be possible once again on area roadways early Thursday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 07:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON ROADS THIS MORNING Light snow in association with a weak area of low pressure will gradually come to and end over the next hour or two. With ground temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s, icy conditions are possible, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Use extra caution if traveling this morning, allowing plenty of stopping distance. Temperatures rise above freezing by the early afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along the I-8 grade into the desert. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Tuesday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 05/28/1965. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS THIS MORNING Light snow associated with a weak area of low pressure is moving through the region this morning. With ground temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s, icy conditions may develop, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Use extra caution if traveling this morning, allowing plenty of stopping distance. The snow is expected to come to an end by mid-morning and temperatures rise above freezing by the early afternoon.
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.6 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 04:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of Deep South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke Mountains, Catawba, Cleveland, Eastern McDowell by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford; Lincoln; McDowell Mountains; Rutherford Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL GRADUALLY DISSIPATE THROUGH MID MORNING Patchy dense fog persists along and south of the Interstate 40 corridor in the North Carolina foothills and western Piedmont, with visibilities reduced to one-quarter mile at times. A cold front is slowly settling southward through the region this morning and this should permit the dense fog to gradually dissipate through 9 am. Until then, be prepared to encounter patchy dense fog. Allow extra travel time and stopping distance if driving, and use your low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 11.1 feet through early Thursday, then slowly rise to 11.3 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 6.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady at 6.5 ft through this evening, then fall to 5.8 feet Friday evening. The river is then expected to rise to 6.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kimble, Mason, San Saba by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 04:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Kimble; Mason; San Saba WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Periods of freezing rain are expected today and tonight across the area. The freezing rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts. * WHERE...Kimble, Mason, and San Saba Counties of West Central Texas. * WHEN...The Winter Storm Warning has been extended, and is now in effect until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians with the accumulation of ice on roads, sidewalks, bridges and overpasses. A few power outages and damage to trees is also possible, due to the ice accumulations.
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 08:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM CST. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Menard Creek near Rye. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Wednesday was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 06/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Menard Creek Rye 20.0 20.0 Wed 8 am CST 16.8 15.2 14.6
Wind Chill Warning issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:01:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
