Top Speed

Here's How The Next-Gen BMW X3 Will Be Pushed Further Upmarket

There is some exciting news for BMW X3 fans. For a few months now, exterior spy shots of the BMW X3 being tested have surfaced on occasion. But we haven’t yet seen any indication of what the interior is going to look like. Up until now at least. The recent batch of spy shots reveals part of the interior of the X3. It looks like the X3 is ready to climb a step toward a new benchmark for the model.
CarBuzz.com

BMW Uses Artificial Intelligence To Design Rugged Off-Roader Renderings

BMW has tasked artificial intelligence (AI) with designing a pair of hardcore off-roaders, and, somewhat surprisingly, the AI has delivered two rather impressive-looking machines. The automaker shared the images via Instagram, previewing what could potentially be BMW's future G-Class rival. The first of the two closely resembles the X7 but...
Mens Journal

2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV

The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
SlashGear

Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob

Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
Carscoops

BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All

There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
Motor1.com

BMW M5 With Supercharged 730-HP V10 Hits 210+ MPH On Autobahn

We’ve seen plenty of fast BMWs on the Autobahn. But we have never seen anything like this particular M5 from the E60 generation. This is by far not a stock car and it is actually a one-off we’ve written about back in 2009. During the golden years of WorldCarFans, this beast had the "most powerful engine" ever seen on a "road-legal BMW."
motor1.com

Toyota Land Cruiser 70 to stick around despite being nearly 40 years old

Volkswagen sold the original Beetle for 65 years (1938-2003), and while the Land Cruiser 70 is not that old, it's getting up there in age. Having been introduced in 1984, the go-anywhere SUV will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and will remain on sale in the foreseeable future. The disclosure was made by the company's VP of Sales and Marketing in Australia. Sean Hanley told CarSales "there's no departure of our product plan on 70 Series."
Digital Trends

Audi ActiveSphere concept is part luxury sedan, part pickup truck

Audi unveiled the fourth and final member of its Sphere-branded series of concept cars, and the design study is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Called ActiveSphere, it’s an electric luxury sedan with a generous amount of ground clearance that can turn into a pickup truck. Created at the...
SlashGear

This Sleek Wooden Car Is Like Nothing We've Seen Before

When it comes to the construction of modern supercars, certain materials spring to mind. Carbon fiber. Titanium. Aramid weave. Gearhead dreams and the fancies of automotive engineers tend to feature shiny, expensive, occasionally spider-inspired materials. Some things just feel like the future. But what about wood?. In at least one...
SlashGear

SlashGear

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

