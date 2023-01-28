Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Here's How The Next-Gen BMW X3 Will Be Pushed Further Upmarket
There is some exciting news for BMW X3 fans. For a few months now, exterior spy shots of the BMW X3 being tested have surfaced on occasion. But we haven’t yet seen any indication of what the interior is going to look like. Up until now at least. The recent batch of spy shots reveals part of the interior of the X3. It looks like the X3 is ready to climb a step toward a new benchmark for the model.
The Ford Shelby GR-1 Was An Incredible Retro Concept Car, And It's About To Make A Comeback
Alongside the Ford GT, one concept that never saw production was the Ford Shelby GR-1, an aluminum sports car inspired by Shelby cars of the past.
BMW Uses Artificial Intelligence To Design Rugged Off-Roader Renderings
BMW has tasked artificial intelligence (AI) with designing a pair of hardcore off-roaders, and, somewhat surprisingly, the AI has delivered two rather impressive-looking machines. The automaker shared the images via Instagram, previewing what could potentially be BMW's future G-Class rival. The first of the two closely resembles the X7 but...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
Ford's Electric Pickup Can Power Your House In An Outage, But The Cost Could Be Eye-Watering
Ford's F-150 Lightning has a massive battery that can reportedly power an entire house for a significant amount of time.
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob
Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
Alfa Romeo Shuffles Plans, Rolls Out 2024 Tonale Plug-In Hybrid
Since its debut, Alfa Romeo has made some major decisions about Tonale's future in America.
Carscoops
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
Carscoops
For $300k, You Could Buy A New V12 Maybach And Then Some, Or This 4-Pot Pretend Maybach Van
Maybach makes some of the most luxurious cars on the planet, rivaling the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, but sometimes one might want that level of opulence with a bit more room. For that, there’s this Mercedes-Benz Luxury Metris, a Mercedes Metris van converted into a faux-Maybach, but for $300,000, is it worth it?
BMW M5 With Supercharged 730-HP V10 Hits 210+ MPH On Autobahn
We’ve seen plenty of fast BMWs on the Autobahn. But we have never seen anything like this particular M5 from the E60 generation. This is by far not a stock car and it is actually a one-off we’ve written about back in 2009. During the golden years of WorldCarFans, this beast had the "most powerful engine" ever seen on a "road-legal BMW."
The Best And The Worst Of Tesla Cars' Video Game Innovations
Playing video games in the car is no longer a futuristic concept thanks to Tesla. These are the best and the worst of Tesla cars' video game innovations.
motor1.com
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 to stick around despite being nearly 40 years old
Volkswagen sold the original Beetle for 65 years (1938-2003), and while the Land Cruiser 70 is not that old, it's getting up there in age. Having been introduced in 1984, the go-anywhere SUV will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and will remain on sale in the foreseeable future. The disclosure was made by the company's VP of Sales and Marketing in Australia. Sean Hanley told CarSales "there's no departure of our product plan on 70 Series."
New OnePlus Foldables Leak Just Gave Away Two Big Details
It looks like the anticipated OnePlus foldable smartphones are close to hitting the market, at least based on a couple of big details leaked about two models.
How To Turn On Autopilot In A Tesla Model 3
All Tesla vehicles are outfitted with the Autopilot driver assistance software, but can be upgraded to Enhanced and Self-Driving capability as options.
Digital Trends
Audi ActiveSphere concept is part luxury sedan, part pickup truck
Audi unveiled the fourth and final member of its Sphere-branded series of concept cars, and the design study is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Called ActiveSphere, it’s an electric luxury sedan with a generous amount of ground clearance that can turn into a pickup truck. Created at the...
This Sleek Wooden Car Is Like Nothing We've Seen Before
When it comes to the construction of modern supercars, certain materials spring to mind. Carbon fiber. Titanium. Aramid weave. Gearhead dreams and the fancies of automotive engineers tend to feature shiny, expensive, occasionally spider-inspired materials. Some things just feel like the future. But what about wood?. In at least one...
What Does Clearing Cookies On iPhone Actually Do?
Sometimes cookies are good, and sometimes they're bad. You can clear out your cookies in Safari on your iPhone at any time, but what does that actually do?
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0