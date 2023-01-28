ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police: Group of kids attacked another group on MBTA bus

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

MBTA police said the “aggressive” juveniles also used bricks to shatter windows on the bus.

Two people were hurt earlier this week when a group of juveniles attacked another group of young people onboard an MBTA bus, according to officials.

MBTA Transit Police said the unprovoked attack happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Columbia Road near the Boston Housing Authority.

Transit police said “the aggressive group” of kids also used bricks to smash some windows on the bus.

The two injured parties, who were not identified, were treated by EMS on the scene. Police said the bus was taken out of service, resulting in substantial delays.

T police shared a photo of the attack’s aftermath on Twitter. The image showed a shattered bus window with a hole in a glass panel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Shooting Behind Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury Leaves Man Hospitalized Monday

At approximately 17:00 hours today, Monday, January 30 2023, Boston police officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Prentiss Street in Roxbury behind Boston police headquarters. As officers were responding to the scene Boston Police operations began receiving additional 911 calls reporting that a man had been shot at that location.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NORWOOD, MA
Boston

Boston police seek suspect in Mattapan assault

The suspect is wanted on assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police. Boston police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to an alleged assault in Mattapan on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect is wanted on assault and battery by means of a dangerous...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say

Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Students Stabbed in Dorchester, 1 Arrested, Police Say

Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy