Police: Group of kids attacked another group on MBTA bus

MBTA police said the “aggressive” juveniles also used bricks to shatter windows on the bus.

Two people were hurt earlier this week when a group of juveniles attacked another group of young people onboard an MBTA bus, according to officials.

MBTA Transit Police said the unprovoked attack happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Columbia Road near the Boston Housing Authority.

Transit police said “the aggressive group” of kids also used bricks to smash some windows on the bus.

The two injured parties, who were not identified, were treated by EMS on the scene. Police said the bus was taken out of service, resulting in substantial delays.

T police shared a photo of the attack’s aftermath on Twitter. The image showed a shattered bus window with a hole in a glass panel.