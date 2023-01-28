ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

1 ‘Outlander’ Fan Is So Obsessed With the Show She Lives in ‘Houselander’

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Outlander fans have had more than 30 years to obsess over Diana Gabaldon’s historic fantasy novels. In the past decade, the fandom has exploded thanks to the Starz television adaptation of the time-traveling romance between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe). However, there’s one fan who stands out above the rest — a woman so obsessed with the show that she lives in “Houselander.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyENh_0kUVfB5W00
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

One ‘Outlander’ fan became immediately obsessed with the look of the series

Hardcore Outlander fan Chelsea Smith is an office manager from Massachusetts’ North Shore who has used the series’ scenery and production design as inspiration for her home decor. She was actually a bit of a latecomer to the story, discovering the series just a few years ago when her hairdresser recommended it. The moment she saw the first episode, Smith says she was hooked.

“I’ve always been a total homebody and loved the simpler things, so it was easy to get sucked in,” she told Dwell.

As she watched each episode from the white and gray living room of her 1755 Massachusetts farmhouse, Smith started thinking about Outlander’s stunning set design. That’s when her obsession became a bit more focused on the series’ visual aesthetics.

“The more I watched the show, the more I would look around my house and think, ‘It’s so boring in here. We live in a colonial house, so why aren’t we making it more authentic to what it’s supposed to be?'” Smith said.

Chelsea Smith has turned her home into ‘Houselander’

Her first project was to model her rarely-used dining room after a deep blue hallway in River Run, Aunt Jocasta’s (Maria Doyle Kennedy) North Carolina home from the 1760s. As she struggled to nail down the specific shade of blue to use, she posted about it on TikTok and quickly garnered 1.5 million views. That’s when Smith realized she was onto something.

Next, she moved on to the bedroom she shares with her Outlander-obsessed husband. The couple painted that room the same dark green that is prominent in the Big House on Fraser’s Ridge. Then, she remodeled her office with inspiration from the French apothecary in Outlander Season 2.

Her most recent project was that boring gray and white living room, which she painted dark midnight blue — a color that’s been on the show for about “three minutes total.” According to Smith, Outlander helps her decide where to start with a room design.

“Instead of having to brainstorm which color I want to go with from hundreds or thousands of options, it’s sort of like, Here’s the taking off point,” she says. “I can see whether I’m going to like it or not based on whether I like it on the show.”

How does this obsessed ‘Outlander’ fan get her colors so picture perfect?

To recreate those beautiful colors she sees on the Outlander sets, Smith uses screenshots from the TV series and color-matching apps from Sherwin Williams and Benjamin Moore. Then, she’ll grab some samples at the store and paint swatches on the wall.

“If they’re not exactly right, I just start custom mixing them by eye,” she explained.

Once she thinks she’s got the color right, she’ll turn on the related Outlander TV scene and hold up a paint stick next to the screen to see how close she is.

“It’s a psychotic process,” Smith admits, “but I have a lot of fun with it.”

In addition to paint colors, Smith uses Google Lens on Outlander screenshots in an attempt to identify background wallpapers and other knick knacks and accessories. Her methods for recreating Outlander visuals in her home decor have become so popular that she’s earned her an Instagram follow from both longtime Outlander production designer Jon Gary Steele and producer Barry Waldo.

Outlander Season 7 will premiere this summer on Starz.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
TODAY.com

At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA

Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
msn.com

Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie

Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
soaphub.com

A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home

On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

269K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy