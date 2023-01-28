ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana senior artist shares her inspiration through her painting

By Vallery Maravi
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXWwq_0kUVeTlZ00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) – 90-year-old Joyce Parkerson’s paintings are taking people’s breath away. An inspiration she is now sharing with the community.

There is something about art and your inner self that draws you to produce something,” said Parkerson. “Express yourself. And that is what painting is, an expression of yourself. Your inner self. If it makes you feel something inside, you need to paint something; whether it is a cat or a dog or something like that,” explained Parkerson.

Parkerson had a degree in Communication Arts, but she has been painting for decades before she took a break. But there is one specific piece that has brought the attention of residents of the senior living community at the Gardens of Somerset inspired by Moses and the Burning Bush.

“You paint your canvas and paint your white in canvas. You sketch it off and paint that white first, and then you take your excerpts from storia Moses and the Burning Bush that I pasted in there,” said Parkerson.

Although the Moses and the Burning Bush piece was painted 15 years ago, Parkerson says this painting is a reminder to never stop doing what you love. Gardens of Somerset Activities Director, Heather Hurley says, Parkerson’s painting is now on display as a representation of hope.

“I was amazed. I wished I could have painted something like that. Her family brought this painting up here to put it in her apartment, and I saw it and I knew that it needed to be hung somewhere for everyone to see.”

The painting is now on display at the facility’s art gallery. Parkerson says she is motivated to continue painting as she works on a beautiful butterfly painting for her granddaughter.

“Maybe God intended for me to paint this, and to maybe instill some love in someone’s heart.

There is no way that I will stop painting. I just have to go ahead and paint.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe

There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

West Monroe Fire Department welcomes 6 new graduates

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe Fire Department welcomed new graduates to the department on January 25, 2023. The fire department welcomed Jacob May, Daniel Golden, Tristin Waldrop, Matthew Blair, Caleb Pylant, and Wyatt Adcox. Congratulations to the new graduates.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
SIMSBORO, LA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Monroe sites with rich African American history

In the 1930s and ‘40s, the Miller-Roy Building was one of the most important buildings in northeast Louisiana for African Ameri- cans. The first floors held local businesses such as dentist offices, barber shops and a pharmacy. But the upper floors held a ballroom that was included on the famous Chit- lin’ Circuit that hosted artists such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed. If you have any questions you can […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood burglary investigation lands Monroe woman behind bars, deputies confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into recent burglaries that took place in the Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood. During the investigation, deputies were informed that one of the burglary victim’s AirTag was pinging on the 100 […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Monroe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Neville High School basketball team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe City respond to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston moving to CodeRed emergency alert system

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has decided to move away from inclement weather sirens and is urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts through the Code Red system. Mayor Ronny Walker says this system will be more efficient. “Code Red is designed for getting the word...
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy