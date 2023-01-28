ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs suggest for handling freezing temperatures during AFC Championship Game

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Freezing temperatures are expected for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

It’s not going to be quite as cold as the Christmas Eve game against the Seattle Seahawks, but it’s definitely going to be a chilly game for all fans in attendance. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle-to-low 20s at kickoff according to the National Weather Service, but it could get as low as -2 degrees with wind chill.

The team has released several tips on staying warm during the game. Per usual, they’re asking everyone in attendance to bundle up with loose-fitting layers, covering all exposed skin. Guests are permitted to carry in blankets (no zippers or compartments), portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries for heated apparel.

The team asks that fans stay hydrated for the game. All guests will be permitted to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water, 20 ounces or less.

If you’re feeling cold and need to get warm quickly, the team will be providing several warming stations both inside and outside of the stadium. The ones outside of the stadium will be red warming trailers and are available near parking gates 3/4, 5 and 6, as well as inside Lots B, C, D, F and G.

Inside Arrowhead, the team says they will have nine warming stations. There will be one warming station located at the bottom of each of the four field level spirals. There will be one located near the Jim Beam (north) bar on the upper level. There will be another located near the Crown Royal (south) bar on the upper level. There will be one near the red zones on the east and west sides of the upper level. Finally, the season ticket member kickoff countdown tent, located on the plaza level near Gate G, will turn into a warming zone for all fans at kickoff.

Fans looking for a warm beverage are invited to visit the new Kingdom Lodge located near section 102 or grab a cup of hot chocolate available for sale at all Chiefs Bar, Tailgater and Blaze locations on the field level and upper levels. Those who are needing additional warm layers of clothing may visit one of the many pro shop locations. They will all be stocked with various warm wear.

Finally, fans who pledge to be designated drivers at one of the Fans First Booths will receive a coupon for a complimentary cup of hot chocolate from the team.

Some additional tips on staying warm from members of Chiefs Kingdom:

  • Bring a piece of cardboard to stand on if you’re in a section where you’re standing on concrete. This will help insulate your feet from the cold.
  • Making noise and jumping around will help get your blood moving, so try to be as loud as possible (at least when the defense is on the field).
  • Keep your face covered with a scarf or ski mask. If you have issues with dry eyes, be sure to bring eyewear.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

