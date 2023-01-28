ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlassesUSA has up to 40% off frames from Gucci, Ray-Ban and Persol right now

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 4 days ago
GlassesUSA has up to 40% off frames from Gucci, Ray-Ban and Persol. Reviewed/GlassesUSA

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're like us, January is the time to cross off all your annual appointments on your to-do list. The doctor and dentist might cost you but right now, you can save big on your vision. GlassesUSA is hosting an early Presidents Day sale with discounts on designer eyeglass frames and contact lenses so 2023 will be a clear winner. Keep scrolling to shop deals on Gucci , Prada , Versace and more.

If your eyeglasses frames need an upgrade or you'd like to add a pair of designer shades to your sunglasses collection, then you might want to take advantage of this great deal. Not only are designer frames heavily discounted, but free shipping is also included. Just use the code SAVE40 to get your savings. Keep in mind that Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Wiley X, Costa Del Mar, Komono and kids' frames don't apply to the deal.

You can save up to 40% on new glasses frames at GlassesUSA today. Reviewed/GlassesUSA

Frames aren't the only things included in GlassesUSA's sale. The retailer is also offering discounts on contact lenses. Right now, you can score 25% off your first order of contact lenses from brands like Dailies , Air Optix , Acuvue and more, with free shipping also included in the deal.

Whether you're shopping for new glasses or restocking your supply of contacts, this GlassesUSA early Presidents Day sale is a must-shop.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: GlassesUSA has up to 40% off frames from Gucci, Ray-Ban and Persol right now

