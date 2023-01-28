Death notices for Jan 14-26

North County death notices

Glendoria Ann Castillo-Jacobo, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Keith Edward Baldwin, age 65, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Rae Jean Hooker, of Lee, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jerold Dean Bryant, age 57, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Terry Cameron McClain, age 77, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

James Sweasy, age 72, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

