Paso Robles, CA

Death notices for Jan 14-26

 4 days ago
North County death notices

  • Glendoria Ann Castillo-Jacobo, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Keith Edward Baldwin, age 65, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Rae Jean Hooker, of Lee, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Jerold Dean Bryant, age 57, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Terry Cameron McClain, age 77, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • James Sweasy, age 72, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

