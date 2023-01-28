Read full article on original website
WCVB
Dozens in Boston continue to protest Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More than 100 people gathered near the steps of the Massachusetts State House to demand justice, change and accountability in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Those protesters then marched through the streets of downtown Boston, carrying signs and...
NECN
Tyre Nichols' Death Prompts Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Boston
A proposal on police reform by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is getting some renewed attention following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. When she was a candidate running for mayor, Wu outlined the idea as "A Blueprint for Police Reform through Union Contracts." In it, Wu suggests civilianizing traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel.
Centre Daily
3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say
Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
NECN
3 Stabbed in Boston, 1 Arrested, Police Say
Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
whdh.com
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
3 people stabbed near school in Dorchester
BOSTON - Three people were stabbed near a school in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets. Boston Police said the three people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said some students were involved in the incident. "What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community," Skipper said. "National and State statistics all remind us of how much...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NECN
Person Killed in Mattapan Shooting
A person has died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning. Boston police responded to Babson Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition, but Boston EMS confirmed the person had died from...
Massachusetts Clancy killings: Mothers’ murders ‘unlike any other type of homicide,’ Andrea Yates’ lawyer says
Lindsay Clancy is recovering from an alleged attempt to take her own life as she faces charges for the alleged attacks on her three young children in Duxbury, Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
Worcester police chief, city manager respond to release of Tyre Nichols video
WORCESTER — Police Chief Steven M. Sargent and City Manager Eric D. Batista both set out on social media Saturday in an effort to keep the peace in Worcester after Friday night's release of graphic police bodycam footage in Memphis, Tennessee, in the death of Tyre Nichols. Authorities released video footage Friday showing Nichols being beaten Jan. 7 by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and...
whdh.com
Quincy teachers to rally for fair contract
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy teachers are holding a rally for a fair contract on Tuesday. The rally is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. outside City Hall. At the rally, the city’s educators are expected to present Mayor Tom Koch with a petition demanding a fair contract. This...
'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager, 13, Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston
Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Boston as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. Tyler was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police re…
hot969boston.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
Boston Police searching for assault and battery suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack in Mattapan on Thursday.
Teens Charged For Stabbing 3 People On Basketball Court Near Boston School
Two people were charged in connection with a triple stabbing that happened on a basketball court near a Boston school shortly after students were dismissed for the day, officials said. Police responded for a call about a person who was stabbed in the area of Armandine and Washington Stree…
Four Busted For Red Line Assault That Broke Rider's Nose During Robbery Attempt: DA
Police in Boston arrested two women and two men in connection with the attempted robbery and beating of a Red Line rider last week, authorities said. They broke his nose and cut his face during the assault. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Ama…
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
whdh.com
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
RI officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
Several Rhode Island officials spoke out Saturday following the release of video that showed five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death during a traffic stop.
