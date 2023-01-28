Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers UniformModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio
It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos
Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
Yardbarker
Eli Manning reveals what daughter learned during Giants-Eagles playoff game
New York Giants legend Eli Manning has opened up about taking his daughter to Big Blue's playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21 which Philadelphia won 38-7. "To be able to go there with my 11-year-old daughter, she definitely learned a few new hand gestures, learned a few new vocabulary words that I said, 'Whatever you hear and see in Philly, it just stays in Philly. You can’t bring that back to school; don’t try that on your friends or your teachers. We don’t need you getting expelled any time soon,'" Manning hilariously told The Athletic's Dan Duggan for a piece published Monday. "But it was fun to be there and root them on. Unfortunately, the game didn’t go quite how I wanted it to."
3 Tom Brady backup plans for every team that was interested
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. Brady will go down as arguably the best to ever sling it. But where do interested parties go from here?. While we all wish Tom Brady the best in his retirement, the initial reaction from fans of the Buccaneers, Raiders, 49ers and Patriots is simple — where do we go from here?
Why Packers are even more likely to trade Aaron Rodgers after Tom Brady retirement
The Tom Brady retirement only further pushes the Green Bay Packers further toward trading Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Tom Brady has retired. Again. This time, it seems a little more official. After all, you can’t walk back a retirement twice right? But what does that have to do with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
Patriots troll Tom Brady with recycled retirement graphic
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Wednesday and is already getting trolled by people around the league, including his former team. Some legends get a tear-jerking send-off, others get a recycled retirement post. Amid rampant speculation about his future, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially called it quits...
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Worst-case scenario for Detroit Pistons
Draft season is almost in full swing. With the way that the Detroit Pistons season is going, once the trade deadline passes, we can all almost fully turn our attention toward this summer’s 2023 NBA Draft. So, it’s time for PistonPowered’s first Pistons’ mock draft of the season.
Updated NFL Draft order after Sean Payton trade for Saints, Broncos
Let’s take a look at the updated NFL Draft order following the Sean Payton trade involving the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. The Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl is currently taking place, as NFL teams and media to take a look at the senior prospects in the NFL Draft. As everyone was watching practices, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints finalized a bombshell deal.
Buccaneers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Tom Brady
Tom Brady likely won’t be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, so how do they replace him?. The 2023 offseason is going to be one of big changes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a season that saw Tom Brady take a step back and, for the...
Here are Sean Payton’s first comments after accepting Broncos job
After he was hired by the Denver Broncos to return to coaching, here’s what Sean Payton had to say. Last year, Denver Broncos fans entered the year with tons of excitement over what a new star quarterback would do for their chances of competing deep in the playoffs. In the end, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West. They didn’t sniff the postseason.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0