ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Mashed

The Mary Todd Lincoln Cake Abraham Lincoln Reportedly Said Was The Best Ever

Mary Todd Lincoln was a woman who lived a life of tragedy, capped off by the ultimate indignity. More than a century and a half after her husband's presidency came to a shocking end, her name lives on as a rather twisted punchline: "Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?" Abraham Lincoln's long-suffering wife was certainly no joke, though, and she was more than just a tragic heroine, too. Once upon a time, she was a living, breathing woman who struggled and laughed and cried — and also did a bit of baking.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Fox News

950K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy