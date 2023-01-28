Read full article on original website
Former trans, gay activist aims to 'de-program' children from woke indoctrination: 'Children cannot consent'
Former trans and gay activist K. Yang shared her reasons for stepping away from LGBTQ+ indoctrination to help 'deprogram' children on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
Bessie Hendricks dead at 115: America’s oldest person dies after seeing 21 presidents & sharing secret to long life
THE oldest American, who lived through 21 presidents and two World Wars, has died at age 115. Record-setter Bessie Hendricks died on Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City, Iowa, about 100 miles east of Des Moines. Born on November 7, 1907, Hendricks was raised during President...
‘Father of Peeps’ Ira ‘Bob’ Born dies
For many families, an Easter basket wouldn’t be complete without this man.
I’m a woman in the U.S. Army – I joke I only joined for the uniform and people say they can see why
A FEMALE recruit in the U.S. Army is taking TikTok by storm. Karlis Mendoza could be a military star in the making judging by the number of likes her platform has racked up. Her latest video has attracted over 67k likes and nearly a thousand comments. They are crazy about...
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
iheart.com
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
America’s ‘most famous inbred’ family The Whittakers’ complicated family tree revealed
THE complicated lineage of a family dubbed the most inbred in America has been revealed after a filmmaker documented their lives. Mark Laita first stayed with the Whittaker family in 2004, but after reuniting with them in 2020, details about their lineage became clearer. The family is currently comprised of...
The Mary Todd Lincoln Cake Abraham Lincoln Reportedly Said Was The Best Ever
Mary Todd Lincoln was a woman who lived a life of tragedy, capped off by the ultimate indignity. More than a century and a half after her husband's presidency came to a shocking end, her name lives on as a rather twisted punchline: "Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?" Abraham Lincoln's long-suffering wife was certainly no joke, though, and she was more than just a tragic heroine, too. Once upon a time, she was a living, breathing woman who struggled and laughed and cried — and also did a bit of baking.
Trump Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Allegedly Broke into Bank Account of Rock Band Journey
In the realm of strange news stories: Donald Trump’s former spiritual adviser, Paula White, has been accused of breaking into the bank account belonging to the rock band Journey. Did you have that on your 2023 Bingo card?. The news comes on the heels of the increasing tension between...
What Happened to ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz? Update on Ongoing Health Battle
American Pickers viewers have seen some of the rarest antiques, incredible vintage finds and massive trinket collections from people all across America. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Doctor says surgery that first lady Jill Biden will have is common in Utah
Why is skin cancer common in Utah? When was mohs surgery invented? What does mohs surgery do?
Ivana Trump's will directs Eric Trump to sell all of her furs and donate the rest of her clothes to charity
After her death in July, Ivana Trump gave her lavish fur collection to her son Eric to sell. She didn't leave anything for Donald Trump.
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
